Horoscopes - December 28
- Aries – You’ve been living in a bubble and thinking you’re untouchable in all you do. You’re going to get a taste of reality and be knocked down a couple of pegs. Mars is coming into your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth and Undoing, Privacy and Secret) and once you see the truth, you’re going to take it to heart and start making the necessary changes.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Taurus – There’s a lot of negativities out there these days, but don’t let that personally affect you and your day-to-day life. Jupiter is going to be in your First House (of Self-Image) to block out all the negativity, helping you embrace the positive.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is red.
- Gemini – You’re going to need to listen to your intuition today, because you may meet someone who is very charming and will just blow you away. Listen to Saturn in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) because if you pursue this relationship, it may be over before it begins.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is white.
- Cancer – Today you may have a wandering mind; embrace it and come up with some ways to decompress from all your stress. Uranus is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) helping you find some fun in this hard time.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Leo – The Moon is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) helping you not become the victim of your own urges. You’re going to think twice before you start spending money or throwing unnecessary shade, and you’ll become more mature in your thinking.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Virgo – You’ve been working nonstop and before you go any further you should take the time and focus on yourself. Mars is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) to give you that peace of mind. Sit back and do some meditation and get your mental health back in working order.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Libra – You want to get more from life. You have an idea of what you need to do but before you do anything else, you’re going to need to talk to people close to you. Jupiter is going to be in your Third House (of Communication) to help you convey your wants to others. Now just wait and see what happens.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is green.
- Scorpio – You’ve been working hard for a while; don’t worry you’re going to be rewarded for your efforts. Neptune is in your Second House (of Self-Worth) and when it happens, you’re going to feel like you’re on the top of the world.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Sagittarius – There’s something about your home that makes you calm and Zen, but you’re missing your friends. Have a few friends over for a little dinner party and let them enter your safe space. This small act will deepen your friendships and you can thank Pluto in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security).
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is black.
- Capricorn – Everyone’s been raving about how wonderful they think you are, but you never believe them; you’re always questioning their motives. But with Pluto in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Growth) you’ll finally see what everyone’s been saying about you. Enjoy this newfound self-confidence that you have.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Aquarius – You’re going to be busy today, but you’re going to be happy as well. You’re going to be doing some chores around the house but you’re going to be with your loved ones. With Venus in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) it’s going to be a day full of laughter and making memories.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Pisces – You’re used to being the star of the show, but today you need to work behind the scenes and be more of a team player. Saturn is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) to help you stay focused on the tasks at hand but also work with others. You’re not going to like this, and it’s going to be hard at first, but you’re going to feel more relaxed.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is brown.