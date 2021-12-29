Horoscopes - December 29
- Aries – You tend to be the alpha of your pack; there’s nothing wrong with that, BUT occasionally, it would be nice if you let someone help you. There’s only so much you can do on your own before you burn out! Mercury is coming into your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility), embrace its energy and let it guide you to the right people to help you!
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Taurus – Today is all about having fun and throwing your worries to the wind. Plan something fun with some of your friends and make those lifelong memories. Pluto is going to be in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) which is going to bring even more joy into your activities.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is white.
- Gemini – You have so much going for you, and you may feel like you’re not going anywhere. Don’t stress about it because Uranus is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) and is going to help you realize your potential.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Cancer – You’re always thinking of others and putting their needs above yours. Today Uranus is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing and Privacy & Secret) bringing good karma your way. You never ask for anything in return, but today it’s going to be all about you.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Leo – You’re going to have the opportunity to go deeper and deeper with your close friends and family. With Venus in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) you’re going to see the transformation of your friendships right in front of your eyes and it will do wonders for your relationships.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Virgo – Saturn is in your Third House (of Communication) giving you the confidence to speak your mind without regretting anything. You’re going to find your voice and show people that you’re not to be messed with. You’re going to love sharing your thoughts and wish you did this sooner.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is green.
- Libra – Some great news could come today and turn your life upside down. Mercury is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) letting you embrace this change. You’ve always doubted your worth but today puts an end to that.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Scorpio – The Moon and Mars are in alignment today and are going to be present in your Sixth House (of Work and Health). This is going to make you more productive in everything that you tackle today. It’s still going to be hard on you, but you have this extra energy to help you get through your long list of duties so don’t let it go to waste.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Sagittarius – You’re looking to experience more of life today, and with Neptune in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) you’re going to be attached to your morals so it’s going to be hard for you just drop everything and jet off. You have to find a way to get your new experiences but still stay true to yourself.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Capricorn – Events of the day could leave you questioning a lot. Neptune is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) helping you through everything. Your friends and family are your support systems today and they are here to remind you who you are. By the end of the day, you should’ve figured everything out.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Aquarius – Mars is in your First House (of Self-Image) marking the beginning of a very powerful cycle for you. You’re willing to grow and become the best you and you’re going to be able to flourish in your relationships. You’re going to be radiating with confidence that will carry on to everything you do.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Pisces – Venus is in your Seventh House (of Relationships and Marriage) helping you see through the blinders to this new potential relationship. This new relationship could be the best choice for you to start off the new year on the right foot.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is black.