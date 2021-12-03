Horoscopes - December 3
- Aries – You’re looking to change your current situation; Jupiter is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) to help you see the blessings that you already have. It may not be what you think; there’s no amount of money or material gain that can ever replace the true blessings in your life. You’re going to be reminded of this this weekend, and you should spend it with people that give your life meaning and happiness.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Taurus – Your mind is racing to find a new project to work on, but you won’t find it by overthinking. Neptune is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) giving you some time to think things through before taking action. Take the weekend to reflect and decompress and you’ll be surprised what will happen after you take this time to yourself.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is black.
- Gemini – You’re going to be led by your subconscious today in order to make some much-needed changes to your behavior. You have walls up to protect you from others but you need to bring them down. The Sun is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing, Privacy & Secret) and what better time to start than this weekend. It’s better to start this process alone before you go out into the public.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Cancer – Mars is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) giving you the strength to express yourself to your friends and family. You’re going to be in touch with your creative side and put all that energy into work. It’ll be the best product you’ve ever made. And you’ll be able to enjoy this weekend knowing that you got all your work done.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is white.
- Leo – Uranus is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) showing you the error of your ways. You’re quick to anger and jump to conclusions, but there’s a time and place to use them. You’re going to be so caught up in your thoughts and feelings but once Monday comes around you’ll be ready to show people you’ve turned over a new leaf.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is red.
- Virgo – You’re going to have to listen to your gut today, because you’re not going to have access to all the information. Pluto is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) giving you the confidence to do so because this isn’t the time to start doubting yourself. Come the weekend you’re going to be so glad that you followed your gut. Relax and know that you are making the right decision.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Libra – Pluto is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) making it crystal clear what you have to do with your future. It’s time to get up and act like a mature adult, even when it seems impossible. Change is only going to happen once you put the work into it. It will be best for you if you start this weekend planning and starting down this new path.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is green.
- Scorpio – You’re forced to look at yourself through others eyes and you might be surprised with what you find. You sense that others are quick to judge you, and you’re not on the same page. Take today and be by yourself to reflect, but this weekend gather everyone around have an open conversation about this. Mercury is going to be in your Third House (of Communication) to help you listen to what your friends are telling you.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Sagittarius – Before you do anything today take time and make sure that your home is stable. Mercury is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) making your family matters a major priority for you. Take today to reconnect with your family, and you’ll be able to enjoy your weekend and feel at peace.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Capricorn – Mercury is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) causing you to be sensitive to signs of imbalance of power in your relationships. You like to be in charge and have it your way or the highway. But with this shift in thinking you and your partner are going to be on the same page making it the best time for you. This weekend will be about reconnecting with them and starting fresh.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Aquarius – You’re been doubting yourself lately, and it was bringing your spirits down a little bit. Don’t worry, The Moon is in your First House (of Self- Image) today and it’s going to remind you of who you are and what you can be. Your mood will lift today causing you to have a great day. And maybe this weekend you can invite some friends over and have a good night in.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Pisces – Jupiter is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) and this will cause you to look into your past and see how you can grow from it. You’re going to have to let go once and for all. Take care of your business today, and this weekend go to the drawing room and make a game plan. The coming weeks are powerful for taking charge of your emotional health and it starts now.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is purple.