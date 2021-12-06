Horoscopes - December 6
- Aries – It’s going to be best for you if you take the day and take a step back from the world. Don’t go on social media, or listen to the news . . . literally just unplug. Pluto is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing and Privacy and Secret) so curl up and just relax and rewind.
- Taurus – Mars lights up Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) enjoying time spent with your significant other. This is the right time to be open and let your partner in. It will be best if you two go on a quiet date night or coffee date at home so you both appreciate this time.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is white.
- Gemini – You’re feeling yourself today, and there seems nothing can stand in your way. You can thank The Moon that’s in your First House (of Self-Image) helping you have this extra confidence in yourself.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Cancer – You may have a lot of errands to run today, but go with a friend or partner to help make the most of the day. Venus is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) turning a potentially boring day one that will bring you and the person closer.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Leo – You’ve been in your feelings for way too long, and today is the breaking point and you’re going to share them. Mars is in your Third House (of Communication) to give you the confidence and right words you need to say.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is green.
- Virgo – This is the time to plan your goals and reconsider future plans. Mars is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) to guide you to make the right choices to make sure you’re going to be happy in the long term.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Libra – Relationships can feel a little out of sync and may require some adjustments of expectations. With Venus entering your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) this will help you adjust your view on life and help make the best decisions for you to succeed.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Scorpio – It’s time for you to break out of old, stale routines and with Neptune in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) this will be doable today. Don’t think too hard about it, just do something small that breaks the mold a bit. The rest will be easier.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Sagittarius – There’s some fierce energy coming your way; use it to your advantage. Your work life is going to soar and could finally earn the recognition you’ve been craving. Thanks to Pluto in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) you’ll see your self-esteem go through the roof.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Capricorn – You’re in a good place at work but you’re itching to learn and maybe grow with your company. The Moon is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) giving you confidence you need to ask for guidance and help. This isn’t something you can do on your own.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is black.
- Aquarius – It's all about your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) with Uranus making its presence known today. You don’t feel like yourself, and you feel like you’re just floating through life, but because of Uranus’ energy you’ll find your security.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Pisces – Jupiter is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) and this may cause a little uplift in your mood regarding things in your life. You may be floating on clouds today, but try and stay focused on this feeling and don’t let others try to take it from you.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is red.