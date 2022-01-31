Horoscopes - February 1
- Aries – There has been a lot of chatter regarding you but worrying too much about it won’t do you any good. The Moon is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth and Undoing, Privacy and Secret) to motivate you to stay focused. You know the things being said aren’t true, so don’t let them affect your life.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is green.
- Taurus – It will be in your best interest to have a long look at your life. There may be a lot of distractions around you today, and it’s your choice whether to allow them to take you off the path you’re on. Mars is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession, and Responsibility) to keep you focused and help guide you to make the best choice.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Gemini – You will be faced with a financial hardship. Before you panic, take a deep breath, and listen to your heart. Saturn is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) reminding you that you’re in charge of doing what’s necessary to fix this problem. Before you know it, everything will work out and you’ll feel much better!
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Cancer – You’ve been very busy with work, and you haven’t had time for anything else. You need to make time for friends and family because at the end of the day they are the ones who will have your back. Jupiter will be in Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots, and Security) blessing your time with your loved ones and making sure you have a great time!
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Leo – You and your partner may be on two different pages recently, but don’t take it personally because life happens and interferes sometimes. But it’s what you do to fix it that matters. Venus is your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) to help bring the spark back to your relationship.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Virgo – A friend may come to you today needing some advice. You’re always the person who has the best advice mainly because you know how to separate your feelings from the situation and today won’t be any different. Mercury is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) helping you be there for your friend today.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is white.
- Libra – Today is going to be your day! You woke up on the right side of the bed and The Sun is in your First House (of Self-Image) helping you go through the day with a good attitude. You’re going to need it, because you may be tested but you’ll come out on top and feeling better than ever!
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Scorpio – You’ve had your fun and put off your responsibilities long enough. But Mars is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) to help you get back on track so you can tackle all your responsibilities. It is always best to do a little each day, so you don’t get overwhelmed with all the things you have left undone.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Sagittarius – Today you may need to have a conversation with someone at work; it will be a hard conversation to have but it has to get done. Neptune is in your Third House (of Communication) giving you the confidence to speak your mind. Once you share your thoughts, you’ll feel a weight being lifted from your shoulders.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is red.
- Capricorn – You’re going to be in a creative mood and what better way to spend your day than being consumed in an art project. Mercury is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) helping you channel this energy into your relationships by doing something crafty with those closest to you.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Aquarius – An amazing opportunity is going to present itself to you today; before you jump to take it, think about your life goals and make sure it’s something you really want to pursue. Mars will be in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) to help guide you down the right path.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Pisces – It’s time for you stop thinking so much about your partner and their needs and think about yourself for a change! Neptune is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) bringing to light your needs and the areas you can improve on. This is going to be a challenge for you but once you make the necessary changes everything else will fall into place.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is black.