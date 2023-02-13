Horoscopes - February 14
- Aries – Mars is making its way to your orbit today in your Third House (of Communication). With this new-found energy coming your way you’re going to find it easier to communicate with the people that have been giving you a hard time lately.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is white.
- Taurus – The Moon and Mars are in alignment today and are going to be present in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) and this is going to make you more productive in everything that you tackle today. It's going to still be hard on you, but you have the energy.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Gemini – Your finances may not be where you want them, but that isn’t going to hinder you today. Mars is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) reminding you that you are more than your bank account and showing people you don’t need money to be amazing.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is red.
- Cancer – You’re bringing more logic into your current situations. This is all because Mercury is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning). It’s boosting your awareness of detail, but no one will be able to pull something over on you thanks to your instincts.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Leo – You need to get ahead in your career but you’re hesitant to take risks. You’ll have to learn to. Saturn is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) and this is going to take the anxiety of the unknown away for a little.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is green.
- Virgo – Look out for committing to something that seems beyond your means today. You could end up doing something that you may regret because it doesn’t serve your best interest. The Moon is going to be in your First House (of Self-Image) and that’s going to affect your being unsure.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is magenta.
- Libra – You need to have a serious sit down with your family. Don’t delay, what you have to share is very important and not to be taken lightly. Just know that Mercury is by your side in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) and giving you confidence.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Scorpio – Spending time with friends will provide a diversion that’s much needed. Mars is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) helping you connect with your friends. So at lunch time don’t hide behind a screen, make some plans to meet up with them.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Sagittarius – Today you’re going to get some news that will shake your world. You’ll realize that you’re strong enough to handle it. Mercury is going to be in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth and Undoing, Privacy and Secret), and your friends will be by your side.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is turquoise.
- Capricorn – You’ve been trying to make some much needed changes to your daily routine. But it is hard to break your bad habits. Venus is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality). This energy will get you and keep you motivated to make these changes.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Aquarius – A large weight should lift from your shoulders today. The air around you has started to clear and you can think clearly about your next steps in life. Saturn is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) helping you relax as you take the next steps.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Pisces – Since the Moon is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) helping you see the pleasure in finding adventure. It may not come in the ways you expect but there are some things that come better as in the most unexpected ways.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is black.