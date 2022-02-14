Horoscopes - February 15
- Aries – A close friend is need of your love and attention today; make sure you are present and focused on them. Mars is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) to help you connect with them and reassure them of how much they mean to you.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is white.
- Taurus – Self-control is the word for you today. People’s unethical behavior could trigger something in you; before you lose your cool take a breath and walk away. Pluto is in your Ninth House (of Belief System and Higher Learning) being your moral compass and helping you to be an example to others.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Gemini – Mercury is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth and Undoing, Privacy and Secret) to suggest that it’s time to take a breather. You’re going to need to take some time to regroup and recharge your emotional batteries before you go any further.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Cancer – The Sun is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) helping you to lighten up your work a little bit. This will give you the space and time, you need to catch your breath and get your mind off things you can’t control.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Leo – You’re going to be put in some situations today and you’re going to shine like the star that you are. You’re also going to get help from Saturn in your First House (of Self-Image) giving you that major confidence boost you need to get things done.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Virgo – Mars is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) to help you cling to your partner during this hard time. Your money situation is tight, and work is stressful. During this time it’s easy for you to get caught up in the stress, but by you connecting with your partner you’ll be forced to look at the good.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is green.
- Libra – You’re feeling social today, and you have a need for a sense of belonging to something greater than yourself. The Sun is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) to help bring you the confidence you need to move forward.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Scorpio – Neptune is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) having you approach your day in a different way. You’re going to have to turn down some invites for some fun to make sure everything gets done. This is going to be hard for you, but thanks to Neptune you’ll be able to do it without hesitation.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is black.
- Sagittarius – You’re going to be excited about working on your projects and goals. Venus is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) to make sure that you have the ambition to reach for all that you want.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Capricorn – Saturn is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) to clear up your home life just a tad. Take a break from trying to fix everything on your own and allow other people to help you. This is going to bring your family closer than ever before.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Aquarius – There’s some fierce energy that’s coming your way; use it to your advantage. Your work life is going to soar, and you could finally get the recognition you’ve been craving. Thanks to Pluto in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) you’ll see your self-esteem go through the roof.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is red.
- Pisces – There’s some positive energy, and it’s going to flip a switch in your intimate sector. Venus is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) and things are going to get steamy with you and your partner (or soon-to-be partner).
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is orange.