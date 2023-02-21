Horoscopes - February 21
- Aries – You’re not feeling like yourself today, the best thing for you to do is be by yourself today. Saturn is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing and Privacy & Secret) helping you find some time for yourself and some healing.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is green.
- Taurus – You're laser focused on your work and so goal oriented but try and take a breath because you may burn out. Jupiter is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) to help make you relax and restart.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is white.
- Gemini – You woke up on the right side of the bed today and you’re going to be untouchable. You’re looking through clear lenses for the first time in a long time. This is all thanks to Mars in your First House (of Self-Image). You’re going to carry this positive energy through the rest of this week and into next week.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Cancer – You’ve been butting heads with your partner; you feel that you’re right in your ways and you’re not budging. Venus is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) and you’re going to see the errors in your ways, and will learn how to compromise.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Leo – Saturn is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) to clear up your home life just a tad. Take a break from trying to fix everything on your own, and allow other people to help you too. This is going to bring your family closer than ever before.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is black.
- Virgo – Mars is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) causing you to wake up and realize that you need to be a little more vocal about your beliefs. This is something new for you, you don’t like to cause waves, but today is the last day for that. Embrace this change.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Libra – There’s going to be some group activities today, don’t bail on them even if you’re tired. The Sun is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) giving you the extra boost of energy needed to go out and have some fun!
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is magenta.
- Scorpio – You need to go with the flow the next couple of days and stop trying to force things that are just not meant to be. Pluto is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) to refocus on your main goals.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Sagittarius – It may serve you well to stick to your daily routine today and don’t stray off course. There will be a lot of people trying to sway you in different directions and Venus is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) to help you stay true to you.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Capricorn – If you’re working on an important project and you’ve hit a dump. Don’t sweat it. This has nothing to do with you and your ability to complete the task. Venus is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) reminding you of your potential so you can stay strong while you finish everything.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Aquarius – You’ve not been happy with some situations with your friends, but thanks to Neptune in your Third House (of Communication) and is going to help you all to sort all the drama out and help you move forward to bigger and better things.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Pisces – You’ve been hanging around to try and find a purpose in your life, Pluto is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) to help you see things in a new light. The struggle will be over soon enough and you’ll be able to make your move to do something better.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is red.