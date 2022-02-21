Horoscopes - February 22
- Aries – You’re going to have an awakening and realize you could have so much more in life. You’re happy but imagine how much happier you could be if you set some new goals. With Jupiter in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) you’ll find out exactly what you need to do.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is red.
- Taurus – With everything that is happening around you today you’re going to welcome some new creative ways to take your mind off these things. Mercury is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) and you should spend this time with your partner and let loose and laugh until your stomach hurts.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is green.
- Gemini – The Sun is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility); you’re going to make excellent progress at work and now is the time to show off your talents. You’ve gotten a lot better at balancing several things at once, and you’ve never failed, and you don’t plan on starting now.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Cancer – You may be placed in a compromising position where you’re going to have to choose between your morals or doing what’s the socially acceptable thing to do. Neptune is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) to help you make the choice you feel is right.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is white.
- Leo – Pluto is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) to help lift the bad energy that is surrounding your family. It may be wise to sit down with your family and have an honest conversation with them.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Virgo – Today you’re going to find something new and exciting to do, and you’re going to be looking for it in the most unexpected places. Mars is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) changing your view on the unknown, allowing you to embrace it.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Libra – You’re looking to gain physical wealth, but Jupiter is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) to help you see the wealth that you already have in your life. It may not be what you think, but there’s no money that can touch the importance of these treasures that you have in your life right now.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Scorpio – It’s going to be important for you to share with someone special just how much they mean to you. Your sweet words will do wonders for this person. Let your emotions guide you, and with Venus in your Third House (of Communication) this will be very easy for you.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Sagittarius – It may serve you well to just stay by yourself; you’re in a combative mood and it won’t do you any good to be around others. The Sun is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing and Privacy & Secret) giving you the space to cool down and get your thoughts together.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is black.
- Capricorn – You’ve been in some kind of funk lately and you’re unable to see what others see in you. But with Uranus in your First House (of Self-Image) you’re going to be able to shake off this negativity and regain your confidence to move forward.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Aquarius – Pluto is heading to your Sixth House (of Work and Health) and the focus is on your daily routines. You need to make some changes, so you don’t come to hate your life. Welcome this change and enjoy the process.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Pisces – Today is a good day to check in on someone who you haven’t talked to in a while. Life gets crazy but you should carve out some time for those who mean the most to you. The Sun is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) bringing happiness and joy to your time spent together.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is brown.