Horoscopes - February 22
- Aries – With you being active on social media, you’re thinking you need to unplug and reconnect with yourself for a bit. Saturn is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing, Privacy & Secret) helping you to be a little less active on the social platforms.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Taurus – You’re going to need to try and lean on people today. It’s hard for you to open up and trust people. Mars is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) to help make this change easier for you.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Gemini – There’s something about you that just mesmerizes people. No matter what you go through you’re always looking at life with a glass half full view. Saturn is in your First House (of Self-Image) and going to help you make you even more connections today.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is red.
- Cancer – Mars is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) causing you to express yourself in a new way. Your relationships may be in a rut, and you being able to open up will do wonders for you and your partner.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is white.
- Leo – There are a lot of responsibilities that are being put on you at work and at home. Try not to stress out because you have some extra help and confidence coming your way. Pluto is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) to make this all manageable.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is green.
- Virgo – The Moon is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) causing you to think about the afterlife. You’re going to figure out your views on it and you may see that they have changed. Take the day and reflect because you shouldn’t be living in fear.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Libra – Pluto is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) urging you to carve out downtime for yourself. This is going to allow you to reconnect with yourself but also your family. You need this time because you’ve been going nonstop, so enjoy it.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Scorpio – You may hear some things that you don’t agree with, and Mars is in your Third House (of Communication) helping you voice your opinion. This is also going to help you get out of your comfort zone and talk your mind.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Sagittarius – You’re going to surprise yourself with what you can get done and you’re going to think about what else you can accomplish. With Jupiter in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) you’re going to reach any goal you have for yourself.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Capricorn – You’re trying to be someone you’re not to win everyone over, but with The Sun in your Second House (of Self Worth and Money) things are going to change. You’re going to realize that who you are is enough to win the people you need in your life.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Aquarius – There’s a mix of energies today, and it’s going to be messy. The best thing for you is to stay away and focus on you and your home life. Mercury is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) proving that the only thing you can control is how you let things affect you.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is magenta.
- Pisces – You never thought that you were going to be the one with all the answers, but today with Pluto in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) you will be. You’re getting in touch with your intuition and this will do wonders for you and others.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is black.