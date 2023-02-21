Horoscopes - February 23
- Aries – You’ve gotten your feelings hurt by your friends, and need to deal with it. It's important to find a way to express how you feel. Mercury will be in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) and if you listen, the right answer will be in front of you.
- Your day is a 4.
- Your energy color is magenta.
- Taurus – Mercury is in your Third House (of Communication) providing you confidence to have an uneasy conversation that you need to have today. You don’t like to cause any rifts between, but this needs to be done today. After this conversation is done, you’ll thank yourself.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Gemini – You need to pay attention to every detail right now. You don’t want to jeopardize your planned break because of having to fix something. Allow The Moon to get you focused while it’s in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility).
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Cancer – You’ve been trying to hold back your emotions from the past but the events of today could bring them up. Mars is going to be in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth and Undoing, Privacy and Secret) so take this time to share your feelings and you’ll feel better.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Leo – You’ve been pouring yourself into work with zero rewards. Today that is going to change. Mars is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) and you’re going to get recognition from others. Try and stay humble during this time because it can all go away.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Virgo – You’re going to be asked to work more for the next few days, but don’t roll your eyes. This means that others like your work ethic. But with Uranus in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) you’ll be able to tackle anything that comes your way then relax.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Libra – You’re definitely not yourself. You’re overthinking everything and it’s not good. Due to this, it’s not the best time to be making fast and hasty decisions. Things are going to change once Neptune is in your First House (of Self-Image) to remind you just who you are.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Scorpio – Uranus is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) showing you the errors in your ways. You’re quick to anger and jump to conclusions, and while that’s a great characteristic there’s a time and place to use them. This transformation will help you in the long run.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is white.
- Sagittarius – Your dreams might be especially intense now. The Moon is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) to help you make sense of them today. You dream of an unorthodox solution for a problem. Maybe thinking outside the box is the best way.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is green.
- Capricorn – There are some things that you have to work on and make sure your family is in a good spot. Put everything else on pause and reconnect with them. Mercury is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) to help you make everything smooth.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is red.
- Aquarius – You and your partner are on different pages right now, and there’s pressure on trying to make everything work out. Venus is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) allowing you to figure out what it is that you both need.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is black.
- Pisces – You feel like you can gain so much more out of life, but you can’t figure out how. Spend the day reflecting and try to brainstorm ways that you can do it. You’ll find it to be easier with Mars in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals).
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is yellow.