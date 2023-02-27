Horoscopes - February 28
- Aries – By being in close quarters with your partner and not being able to have some “me time” it can cause some friction. Venus is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) to help you and your partner find some ways to work through this tough time.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is green.
- Taurus – Mercury is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth and Undoing, Privacy and Secret) to give you that extra nudge to complete somethings that aren’t quite completed yet. Once you get things done, you’re going to feel so much better, so stop waiting!
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Gemini – Pluto is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) urging you to carve out some downtime. This will allow you to reconnect with yourself and your family. You need thisbecause you’ve been going nonstop, so enjoy a day to relax.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is white.
- Cancer – Venus is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) and it's going to help you spice up your romantic relationships up to a whole new level! This is something that both of you need so much, so enjoy it!
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Leo – You’re in a talkative mood today, and with Mercury is in your Third House (of Communication) it’s going to be easy for you to share what’s on your mind. Use this time to talk and listen to others who need an ear to listen to them.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Virgo – You tend to lean on others in order to get your way because you don’t have the confidence in yourself yet. But that’s going to change. The Sun is in your Second House (Self-Worth and Money) making something click helping boost your confidence levels.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is magenta.
- Libra – It's going to be your time to shine at work. Don’t stress out because you know exactly what needs to get done! Uranus is in your Tenth House (of Career/Profession and Responsibility) to make this transition as easily possible.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is black.
- Scorpio – There could be a clash of core values to manage, and have major sensitivity with what your friends say. Watch out for it getting out of proportion. Mars is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) to give you some insights on how to handle this mess.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Sagittarius – You’re going to have an awakening and realize that you could have so much more. You’re happy with your life, but hitting these new goals could make you happier. With Jupiter in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) you’ll find out exactly what you need to do.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Capricorn – Venus is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health andou’ve been taking too much time relax There’s nothing wrong with that, but it’s time to get back to work, just know that you’re going to be in a much better head space to deal with this work load.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Aquarius – Thanks to Mercury in your First House (of Self-Image) helping you to feel renewed. You’ll feel more confident once you get back your emotional confidence that you’ve been lacking for some time. And you’ll also feel more connected to those around you.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Pisces – The Moon is harmonizing with your sign today, encouraging natural self-expression. With the Moon in your sign it'll focus on your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) and you’re going to grow into a confident person in many aspects of your life.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is maroon.