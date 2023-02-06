Horoscopes - February 7
- Aries – You normally have so much confidence, but there’s something in the air that is going to cause you to start questioning everything. Uranus is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) making you remember just how strong of a person you are.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is green.
- Taurus – Your social calendar is going to be filled with a bunch of parties and outings. Uranus is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) proving that these outings will be fun and stress free. Kick back and enjoy your time off.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is white.
- Gemini – Mercury is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) reminding you to care for yourself so that you can continue to serve others. You’re such a giving person, but sometimes you have to give to yourself too.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Cancer – You get easily affected by the energy around you, so today you may want to stay in your bubble today. Jupiter is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing and Privacy & Secret) giving you the space for you to get a thicker skin.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Leo – The Moon enters your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) making this a great day to have people over for dinner and games. You’ll enjoy their different views on things, it will help broaden your lens a little more too.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Virgo – The Moon is harmonizing with your sign today, and serves as an energy boost. With the Moon in your sign, it’s going to focus on your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) and you’re going to grow into a confident person in many aspects of your life.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Libra – People always joke about your sixth sense, but don’t brush it off. Today you may feel like people aren’t being honest with you. Don’t be afraid to call them on their lies. The Moon is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) giving you the confidence you need.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Scorpio – Find some time today to be with your partner, close friend or family as Jupiter is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage). Today it’s important to strengthen your relationships, and also kick back and relax.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Sagittarius – People are going to bring their personal issues to you, but you don’t have the time today. They are going to distract you from what you have to get done. Allow Mercury in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) to keep your eye on the prize.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Capricorn – Focusing on regret will be a waste of time today. Seize the power of the present moment instead of looking back at the past. The Sun is in your Third House (of Communication) to help you talk to that person so that you can move forward.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is black.
- Aquarius – The focus of the day is going to be family, as Pluto is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) this is going to allow you to look at your relationships more closely. Take a second to address any issues that haven’t been addressed in the past.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is red.
- Pisces – It doesn’t take much for you to connect with people, there’s something about you that mesmerizes people. You’re always looking at life with a glass half full view. Saturn is in your First House (of Self-Image) and will help you make you even more connections today.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is purple.