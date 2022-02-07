Horoscopes - February 8
- Aries – There’s some probability that you’ll want to escape from reality today. You’re just not ready to face the demands that are being asked of you. Mars is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) to urge you to take the day off and focus on your mental health.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Taurus – You and your family may have some issues that you need to talk about and work out. Pluto is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) creating a safe space for everyone to share their thoughts and be heard. After this hard conversation things will look better for all involved.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is green.
- Gemini – There’s more to showing your friends that you’re in their corner than just showing your love and appreciation of them. You have to respect their freedom and give them their space. Jupiter is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) to encourage you to do the right thing.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is white.
- Cancer – You’re sort of a reserved person, and not very willing to share your thoughts and concerns with other people. But with the Mercury retrograde affecting your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) it’s going to help you find the confidence to share your thoughts.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Leo – The Moon continues to light up your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) giving you the confidence to make the power move you’ve been planning for some time now. After you make it, you’re going to deserve every bit of your reward. Just remember to share it with others!
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Virgo – Saturn is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) bringing to light your real aspirations. You’ve been going back and forth with your future plans; today you’re going to have a real moment of clarity. After today you’ll be able to make the right choices to get you where you want to go.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is red.
- Libra – Your positive strength is especially noticeable today. You’re going to be radiating positive energy, you’re going to be more peaceful, and overall, you’re going to be in a better state of mind. Venus is in your First House (of Self-Image) to show you how nice this new way of living will be for you.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Scorpio – It’s time for you to step off your thrown of queen petty and allow bygones to be bygones. Jupiter is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing, Privacy & Secret) to help you let go of everything you’ve been holding on to. It’s going to take some time, but it will be so worth it in the end!
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Sagittarius – You’re thinking about a lot that’s going on in your life, and you’re not sure how to deal with everything. You’re going to have to talk to your close friends. With Mercury in your Third House (of Communication) it will help you do it in a healthy way.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Capricorn – You’ve been careful with your finances, and you have a strong sense of what's possible for you. Jupiter is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) to help you get the confidence you need to continue your hard work so that you can enjoy the benefits of all you’ve worked for.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Aquarius – Instead of focusing on work, allow Pluto in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) to do its magic and give you the ability to let loose. This is going to be a major change for you, but you’ll learn to go with the flow.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Pisces – The Moon is heading into your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) and you’re going to have the chance to adjust your emotional orientation if you feel like you need a change of pace. But don’t overthink things today; just change things to make you feel better.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is black.