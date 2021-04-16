Horoscopes - Friday April 16
- Aries – You’re being challenged to find a better balance in your life. With Mercury’s energy in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) helping you to look at life through a new lens. Try and have a calm and collected mindset ...hard times always end.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is green.
- Taurus – You’ve been trying for so long to get some recognition, but whatever you do doesn’t seem good enough. Take a deep breath and let Saturn’s energy work in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance). This energy will help you express yourself to the people that need to hear the most, and maybe get some of the answers you’ve been looking for.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Gemini – You may have conversations that will help clarify your goals and show you the path on for accomplishing them. Uranus is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) motivating you to continue pursuing your goals and even making new goals for yourself.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Cancer – The Moon is heading into your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) and giving you the chance to adjust your emotional orientation, if you feel like you need a change of pace. But don’t overthink things today, it’s not rocket science. You know the change you need to make you feel better...so DO it.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is white.
- Leo – Spend the day with your loved one, just spend the day in each other’s company this will be good enough for you. Venus is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) making it easier for you guys to enjoy each other in peace.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is red.
- Virgo – There’s going to be a lot of tension today, it’s going to serve you well to hold your head high. Uranus is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) reminding you of who you are, and the standards you hold yourself too. When you see people being petty just walk away.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Libra – Mercury is in your Third House (of Communication) bringing an openness coming from you that you never had before. This is also going to make it possible for you to connect more deeply with the people closest to you.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Scorpio – You’re going to be on the top of your game today. You also know you’re not afraid to suck up to get to where you need to be. Pluto is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) to help you stay focused. You got this!
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Sagittarius – Your friends are starting to question you and your morals, take the day and just focus on you. Venus is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) reminding you of your past and the reasons you are the way that you are today. You’re going to see that there’s nothing wrong with that.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Capricorn – You need to be gentle with yourself today and focus on your needs in order to be productive. You should take it easy, and not rush into anything too hard. Mars is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth and Undoing, Privacy and Secret) to help you with this journey. Let it happen.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is black.
- Aquarius – You’re always leaning on others for help in your times of need, and that’s going to change today. With Saturn in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) you’ll be able to help your friends and loved ones in their tough times.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Pisces – It’s finally time for you to come out of your cocoon as Venus enters your First House (of Self-Image)...so you can bloom like a rose. You’ve been working on your confidence for some time, and now everything is working out.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is burgundy.