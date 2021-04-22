Horoscopes - Friday April 23
- Aries – It’s all about balance today, which is something you have a hard time achieving between work and your social life. Mars is going to be in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) to show you how to do just that. When you finally a get a sense of balance your life will feel so much better.
- Your day is 7.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Taurus – You’re going to have an awakening and realize you could have so much more in life. You’re happy with your life, but imagine how much happier you’ll be if you reach these new goals you’re setting. And with Jupiter in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) you’ll find out exactly what you need to do to get there.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is white.
- Gemini – Mercury is in your First House (of Self-Image) and you’ll be feeling like you’re on cloud nine. It seems like nothing can bring you down, and you’re right because you’re in a great mind space. Take full advantage of this day.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Cancer – You have a lot of plates spinning and you don’t know what is the best course of action. But don’t stress it; The Sun is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) to help you concentrate and focus your attention for the best results.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Leo – The Sun’s current transit is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) to help you feel more connected to your loved ones. You’ve been feeling kinda distant with work and all your added stress; take some time and regroup with them.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is green.
- Virgo – Pluto is going to be in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Romance). You’re longing for some closeness with your loved one, and even some romance. Take this time to reconnect with them and get that spark back.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Libra – The Moon spends most of the day in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) encouraging you to handle your more practical affairs. You may get distracted today, but you have to prioritize your chores now so you can enjoy your time later.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Scorpio – Pluto is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) as a frequent reminder that sticking in your comfort zone is useful from time to time. Why fix something when it’s not broken; you’re soaring in all aspects of your life so just kick back and relax.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is red.
- Sagittarius – There are some people who you’ll encounter today who may bring your life some perspective and challenge you a little bit. Venus is in your in Twelfth House (of Soul Growth and Undoing, Privacy and Secret) to let you accept this with open arms.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is black.
- Capricorn – You have a problem with saying yes to everyone; today all your commitments are going to make you realize you need to learn how to say no. Venus is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) showing you the importance of putting yourself first.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Aquarius – You’re moving in fast forward and you don’t see a break anytime soon. You need to slam on your brakes ASAP and focus on you. Mars is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) to help remind you of the importance of balance; this is a lesson that you need to learn.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Pisces – You’re going to be in contact with a lot of different people and it’s no surprise all of you won’t be on the same page. The Moon is in your Third House (of Communication) to give you the right communication skills required to make sure everyone comes together.
- Your day is 6.
- Your energy color is purple.