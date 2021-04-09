Horoscopes - Friday April 9
- Aries – Whatever you’re working on at the moment will go smoothly if you recruit some extra hands and brains. Jupiter is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health), and you’re going to realize by asking for help and leaning on others you’re going to be less stressed and happier in the long run.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Taurus – Your friends are starting to question you and your morals; take the day and just focus on you. Venus is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) reminding you of your past and the reasons you are the way you are. You’re going to realize there’s nothing wrong with that.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is green.
- Gemini – You’re sort of a reserved person, and not very willing to share your thoughts with other people. With Mercury affecting your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) it’s going to help you find the confidence to open up to those closest to you.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is black.
- Cancer – You’ve spent enough time slacking off and putting off work, but today your past decisions are catching up to you. Mercury is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) to give you the motivation to get up and start your work.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is red.
- Leo – You have a definite need for something more thrilling and exciting but your friends may not be matching your energy. Saturn is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) helping you find that thrill you’ve been craving while also being able to be with your friends.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Virgo – Pluto is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) as a frequent reminder that sticking in your comfort zone is useful from time to time. Why fix something when it’s not broken; you’re soaring in all aspects of your life so just kick back and relax.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is white.
- Libra – It’s about time to stop being lazy and get moving on taking the necessary steps to advance your career. Venus in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) guiding you along the path you should take to move forward.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Scorpio – People always joke about your sixth sense, but don’t brush it off. Today you may feel like people aren’t being open and honest with you; ask them questions and don’t be afraid to call them on their lies. The Moon is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) giving you the confidence you need to do so.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Sagittarius – You’re feeling social today, and a need for a sense of belonging to something greater than yourself. The Sun is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) to help bring you the confidence you need to move forward.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Capricorn – It’s going to serve you well to take the day and focus on things around the house that need to get done. Mars is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession, and Responsibility) helping you stay focused on this task. Once you get things done, you’re going to feel so much better.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Aquarius – You have a lot going on, and before you drive yourself crazy you need to focus on one thing. The Sun is going to be in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth and Undoing, Privacy and Secret) to help shed light on some ways you can change yourself.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Pisces – It’s a wonderful day for you to promote positive partnerships. Focus on nurturing the bonds you have and take full advantage of Neptune in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage). This is also a good time to talk to about something that’s been bothering you.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is brown.