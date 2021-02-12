Horoscopes - Friday February 12
- Aries – Your friends may need your help with something but you also have to take care of your own responsibilities. Mercury is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) helping you tackle your stuff first and once you’re done, you’ll be able to be there for your friends.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is white.
- Taurus – You have your mind set on advancing your career, but you’re also distracted by some outside interests. Neptune is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) helping you merge both of them to think of an out-of-the-box way to advance your career.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Gemini – Some social events today may bring you in contact with others from fascinating fields you don’t know much about. Mars is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) helping you connect with them and make plans to learn more about this topic.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Cancer – Ideas and insights coming from deep within your psyche are likely to increase your effectiveness in all you do today. With Saturn in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing and Privacy & Secret) you’re going to see everything that’s lurking below the surface and you’ll be able to bring so much to the table in the future.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is black.
- Leo – It’s going to be important that you go with the flow and not judge your loved ones today. There could be something you don’t even realize is going on behind the scenes that’s making them act out of character. Venus is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) to help you be kind to them.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Virgo – People around you are bombarding you with a lot of information but you can’t focus on that right now; your mind is somewhere else. Jupiter is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) helping you get your finances in order. Once you get your money under control, you’ll be able to focus on your friends and their needs.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is green.
- Libra – Even though it seems like you have a never-ending list of things to do, it’s important for you to take the day and focus strictly on you and your needs. The Moon is in your Sixth House (of Work and House) helping you take a step back and take today for yourself.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Scorpio – Today should be spent around the people who mean the most to you so you can relax and be yourself. Venus is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) bringing to focus this much needed quality time for you all. You’ll be able to focus on work and everything that you have to tackle after this time together.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is red.
- Sagittarius – Mars is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) to help you see the ways you need to change your everyday life. You’ve been feeling like your life isn’t going anywhere. Well, that boring cycle ends today, and you’re going to be in a better mood after you make the needed changes.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Capricorn – You and your partner haven’t been seeing eye-to-eye lately and it seems like all you do is bicker. Well, today Venus is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) bringing balance back to your relationship. This could help bring back the sparks that have been missing for some time now.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Aquarius – Enjoy the good times that come your way today as Saturn is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance). This is a sign that the weekend will be lovely and full of fun! It will be a nice change from the stress you’ve had from work.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Pisces – Your vision for the future is going to be a little optimistic; go share your wishes with others. If you put your goals out in the universe they will happen, especially with Venus in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals). Enjoy this time and make the most of it.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is orange.