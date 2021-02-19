Horoscopes - Friday February 19
- Aries – Your mind is racing with a million different things today but you need to focus on bringing order to everything going on in your head. Mars in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) helping you make the right choices to clear away the mess in your life.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is red.
- Taurus – You could be faced with some troubles today. There’s something in the air, but with Pluto in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) you’ll be able to say focused on your work. It will help keep you clear from the unnecessary drama that could come your way.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is white.
- Gemini – The Moon is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) bringing to light all your personal responsibilities that need to get done. You’ve been putting them off for some time now and you can’t wait any longer. Once you finish them, you’re going to feel so much lighter and you will be able to relax.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Cancer – Mars is going to be in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) and it will show you how to create balance in your life. Don’t try too hard to force something to happen, let things just flow.
- Your day is 9.
- Your energy color is green.
- Leo – You’re going to need to find balance in your life today between work and family. Listen to the energy radiating off Pluto in your Fourth House (of Family Home, Roots and Security) to figure out what is the most important thing for you to focus on.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is black.
- Virgo – Today you should focus on your goals, revisit them if it’s been a while and make adjustments if you need to. Today’s energy is coming from Mercury, in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals), giving you a clear mind to make these changes.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Libra – It’s time for you to finally put yourself first since you tend to put others before you. Well, with Venus is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) you’re going to see the light and make the needed changes.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Scorpio – Saturn is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) and you’re going to take this time being home to relearn an old hobby, and find ways to get better at it. Who knows maybe this hobby can be the side hustle that helps you earn a little extra cash.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Sagittarius – You may need to look at situations through a different lens today. Uranus is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) to help you think outside the box. You may be surprised with how much you’re able to get done.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is black.
- Capricorn – You’re going to be gently nudged out of your comfort zone, but this is going to be good for you because Pluto is going to be in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money). This is going to give you the confidence to break out and become the person you’ve always had the potential to be.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Aquarius – The Moon moves into your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing, Privacy & Secret) making it crystal clear you need to focus on regrouping before you can move forward with your day. You put so much pressure on yourself to be there for others, you need to start caring about yourself too.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Pisces – The name of the game today is balance. Jupiter is in your Third House (of Communication) helping you speak your mind in a respectable way while not being too overbearing where you cross a line. You’re going to find just the right way to communicate your needs to others.
- Your day is a 7.
Your energy color is rose gold.