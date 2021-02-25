Horoscopes - Friday February 26
- Aries – Mars is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) causing you to express yourself in a new way. Your relationships may be in a rut, and being able to open up will do wonders for you and your partner.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is red.
- Taurus – It may serve you well to stick to your daily routine today and not go too far off course. There are going to be a lot of people trying to sway you in different directions and Venus is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) to help you stay true to yourself.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is black.
- Gemini – With social media being so active in everyday life you’re thinking you need to unplug and reconnect with yourself for a bit. Saturn is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing, Privacy & Secret) helping you to be a little less active on the social platforms.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Cancer – Pluto is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) urging you to carve out some downtime for yourself. This is going to allow you to reconnect with not only yourself but also your family. You need this time because you’ve been going nonstop, so enjoy a day to kick back and relax.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is green.
- Leo – You’re going to need to try and lean on people today; it’s hard for you to open up and trust people. Mars is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) to help make this change easier for you.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Virgo – Mars is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) causing you to wake up and realize you need to be a little more vocal about your thoughts and beliefs. This is something new for you; you don’t like to cause waves, but today is the last day for that. Embrace this new change.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is green.
- Libra – You’ve been trying to find a purpose in your life; Pluto is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) to help you see things in a new light. The struggle is going to be over soon enough and you’re going to be able to make your move to do something better.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Scorpio – There are a lot of responsibilities that are being put on you at work and at home. Try not to stress out because you have some extra help and confidence coming your way. Pluto is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) to make this challenging time a little more manageable.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Sagittarius – You woke up on the right side of the bed today and you’re going to be untouchable. You’re looking through clear lenses for the first time in a long time. This is all thanks to Mars in your First House (of Self-Image). You’re going to carry this positive energy through the rest of the week and into next week.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Capricorn – You’re trying to be someone you’re not to win everyone over, but with The Sun in your Second House (of Self Worth and Money) things are going to change. You’re going to realize who you are is enough to win over the people you need in your life.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Aquarius – You may hear some things you don’t agree with, and Mars is in your Third House (of Communication) helping you voice your opinion. This is also going to help you get out of your comfort zone and speak your mind.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Pisces – There’s a mix of energies today, and it’s going to be messy. The best thing for you is to focus on you and your home life. Mercury is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) proving the only thing you can control is how you let things affect you.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is white.