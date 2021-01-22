Horoscopes - Friday January 22
- Aries – Today you’re going to have a serious conversation with someone close to you. Mars is in your Third House (of Communication) providing you the energy to stay positive while you’re having this conversation. Keep an open mind and make sure you listen to their side of things.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Taurus – Work is picking up pace today and it doesn’t look like you’ll have any breaks for a while. Don’t look at this as a bad thing; it will help build character and you’ll be a better person for it. The Moon is in your First House (of Self-Image) helping you see the good in this.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Gemini – Family issues may arise today, but to your surprise everyone is coming to you for your wisdom and guidance. Mercury is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) helping you be the leader everyone needs at a time like this. Stay strong and confident that you’re doing the right thing.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Cancer – You never back down from a challenge, which is good when it’s appropriate, but more often than not it’s not the best thing to do. Venus is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) to help you change this about yourself, and make it clear when it’s the best time for you fight and when to walk away.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is white.
- Leo – It will serve you well if you keep to yourself today; there’s something in the air that will cause you to rub people the wrong way and vice versa. Pluto is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing and Privacy & Secret), giving you the security of being alone. Once this cloud passes, you’ll be back to your social ways.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is green.
- Virgo – Saturn is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) helping you see the positive in your huge workload. Sure, it seems like a lot of work, but you have the means to get it done ASAP. And, once you complete everything on your plate, you’ll have the weekend to relax and relish in the fact that you got everything done.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Libra – You and your partner may have hit a dry spell; don’t worry too much about it. Neptune is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) and things will start getting more exciting for the two of you. This is exactly what you both will need to get back to what you had before.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is black.
- Scorpio – The Sun is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) bringing to light some ways you can save money for the future. You’re in a good place financially, so don’t stress about it too much. But it’s always good to make sure you have a cushion to fall back on just in case.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Sagittarius – You’re going to need to put work before everything else today. It’s not ideal, but this has to get done. With Venus in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) you’ll be able to tackle everything but keep your positive energy going. After all the work is completed, you’ll be able to relax and take care of your needs.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Capricorn – You’ve been missing out on some of the gatherings your friends have planned; don’t feel too bad. With Saturn in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) you’ll be able to plan something bigger and better than anything you missed. You and your friends will be glad you took the time to make sure this gathering is successful.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Aquarius – Take a minute to pause and reflect on your life, and the effect others have on you as well. Are the people around you building you up or bringing you down? Mars is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) allowing you to see everyone for who they truly are and this will help you make the right decision for your life.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is red.
- Pisces – With everything that is going on around you today you’re feeling a little uneasy. Connect with your family and friends and they will help you get back to your normal self. Pluto is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) allowing you to feel at ease in the presence of others, making you more willing to share with them about your issues.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is brown.