Horoscopes - Friday January 8
- Aries – The Moon is going to be present in your First House (of Self-Image) and you’re going to feel the pressure to perform better then you ever have before. Just remember you are only one person and you’re not supernatural so make sure you’re taking care of yourself and not stretching yourself too thin.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Taurus – You tend to challenge authority and it doesn’t serve you well to do so. You’ve been trying to change that, but it’s who you are. Well, Mercury is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) and it may help soften your heart. This is going to be a slow transformation of your attitude.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is gray.
- Gemini – The excitement is gone with you and your loved one. Due to this there’s tension today when it comes to your relationship, with Venus is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage). This energy is going to remind you both why you fell in love; take it and talk to your partner and spice things up a bit.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is red.
- Cancer – You need a schedule in order to function, but there are going to be some unforeseen events that push you off your schedule today. Don’t freak out. It’s time for you to ask for help and talk about your anxiety, and with Pluto present in your Third House (of Communication) this will be easy for you.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is white.
- Leo – You need to get ahead in your work life but you’re hesitant to make any rash decisions. You may not have that kind of time; if you want the job you’re going to need to jump in with both feet. Saturn is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) and this is going to take away your anxiety for a little while.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is green.
- Virgo – You’re never one to compare your life to others, but with social media taking over your time it’s hard not to! Decide to save up and plan your dream vacation and once you’re there you’re going to make all your friends jealous. The Sun is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) to help you with this new way of thinking.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Libra – It may be a good distraction to listen to your friends and their drama, and it may lead you to find an answer you didn’t even know you were looking for. Jupiter is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance), helping you realize you sometimes need to look outside the box for the answers you need.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is black.
- Scorpio – The Moon is your Third House (of Communication) and it’s going to be clear that you’ll need to talk to some people who have been giving you problems. There’s nothing wrong with a little confrontation but you need to have a level head and not go into attack mode.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Sagittarius – You may be feeling like you’re settling for something less, and you’re absolutely right! Look at yourself through a clean lens and see where you can do better and start making that change. Venus is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) showing you you’re an amazing person who shouldn’t be held back by anything.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Capricorn – Your friends are planning something that’s a bit out of your comfort zone; you don’t like taking risks. Pluto is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) and will help you ease into the idea of a new sense of security. After all, you trust your friends and know they wouldn’t do anything to put you in danger.
- Your day is 5.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Aquarius – Holding on to past transgressions is going to haunt you today. You’re going to need to talk to everyone who has done you wrong and share your feelings with them. This is no easy task, but you have help thanks to Mars in your Sixth House (of Work and Health).
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Pisces – You pride yourself on your morals, but something is going to put them to the test today. You have people involved who you care about, and no matter what someone is going to get hurt. There’s no escape from this; try and talk to both parties and stay as true to yourself as you can. The Moon is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) to try and help you navigate through all of this.
- Your day is a 4.
- Your energy color is brown.