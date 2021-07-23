Horoscopes - Friday July 23
- Aries – Mercury is in your Third House (of Communication) to help defuse a situation that you have in your social circle. You’re going to have to learn to listen to your friends and withhold being defensive. Take tonight to reflect on things but this weekend take the first steps towards mending the issues that are present. It will all be worth it in the end.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is white.
- Taurus – You’ve been running from your past for some time now, and it’s finally catching up with you today. The Sun is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) showing you that it’s time to face things head on and stop waiting. Take the weekend to reflect and lean on others if and when you need them. It’s going to be a process but it will be worth it in the end.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Gemini – Today is going to be very stressful for you, but there is little to nothing you can do. You’re going to need to lean on your friends for some distraction. Saturn is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) to help you make the most of this weekend. You’ll get your “me time” and will be ready to tackle your to-do list on Monday.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Cancer – There are some aspects in your life that seem to be unmanageable; you’re going to have to learn to juggle everything and get the more pressing matters off your plate. Saturn is going to be in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) to help you tackle everything, and you’ll be surprised with how much you get done. This will allow you to take it easy this weekend.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is red.
- Leo – You pride yourself on your morals, but something is going to put them to the test. You have people involved who you care about, and no matter what someone is going to get hurt. The Moon is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) to try and help you navigate through all of this. This weekend is going to be dedicated to trying to fix this mess and hopefully get back to the way things were.
- Your day is a 4.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Virgo – You’ve been thinking 24/7 about this work project to the point where it’s hard to think of anything else. It’s Friday so try to put it out of your mind this weekend. Make the most of the break and involve your friends and that person you have your eye on. Allow Uranus in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) to work its magic.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Libra – You’re gaining deeper insight into your work, your goals, and ambitions through a bit of trial and error. But at least you’re putting in the work to make sure you’re going in the right direction. Neptune is going to be in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) to give you the space you need today and this weekend to come up with a game plan for you and your future.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is black.
- Scorpio – There could be events that happen today that may change your view on life. This is going to be a good thing for you. Let Mercury work in your life as it’s in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) to help you feel more confident moving forward. Take this weekend to plan out the new course that you want to take and you’ll be ready to set sail come Monday.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Sagittarius – You’re going to have an awakening and realize you could get so much more out of life. Imagine how much happier you’ll be if you reach these new goals you’re setting for yourself. And with Jupiter in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) you’ll find out exactly what you need to do, taking a weight off your shoulder and allowing you to enjoy the weekend.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is green.
- Capricorn – The Sun is going to be in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing and Privacy & Secret) to shed some light on your messy life. Take it easy today and stay in tonight. There’s no need to go out when there’s so much on your mind. This weekend you should spend some time with close friends who can help you sort out everything.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Aquarius – Today you’re going have a hard look at your finances, and you’re going to have to cut back wherever you can. Pluto is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) giving you a true sense of your financial situation, helping you create a plan moving forward. So this weekend instead of going out maybe have your friends and family come over and have some fun at home for free!
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Pisces – You’re being challenged to find a better balance in your life. Mercury’s energy in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) will help you look at life with a new lens. Try and have a calm and collected mind while you go through some hard times. Spend the weekend reflecting on what changes you may want to make.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is yellow.