Horoscopes - Friday July 30
- Aries – The Moon moves through your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) showing you the importance of carefully evaluating your resources before making any decisions. Don’t feel the need to spend a lot of money, just find a better use for what you have already. Instead of going out this weekend plan a night in and see how much fun you can have without spending a lot of money.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Taurus – After the week you’ve had you just want to stay home and relax, but your friends may have other plans. If they invite to do something fun, just go with it. With Neptune in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) you’re going to realize spending time with your friends this weekend is exactly what you need.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Gemini – You may be placed in a compromising position where you’re going to have to choose between standing by your morals and doing what’s the socially acceptable thing to do. Neptune is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) to guide you to do what you believe in. By making this decision you’ll have one of the best weekends you’ve had in a while.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is green.
- Cancer – You and your friends are at odds right now and you’ve been trying to fix things but nothing seems to work. Your efforts are not going unnoticed, but you can’t force anything. Take the day and the weekend to focus on your mental health and well-being, and with Pluto in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) this will be easy for you.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is red.
- Leo – You’ve had it with pressure from work causing you to want to run away and hide. The best course of action is to spend some time by yourself, unplugged from the outside world. With Uranus in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing and Privacy & Secret) you’ll be able to relax tonight in the quiet and comfort of your house. This weekend you should focus on your needs and then you’ll be ready to tackle next week head on.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Virgo – Jupiter is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) helping you plan for your professional future. You know what you want, and this weekend you’re going to start figuring out what you need to do in order to get where you want to go.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Libra – Focusing on regret will be a waste of time today. Seize the power of the present moment instead of looking back at the past. The Sun is in your Third House (of Communication) to help you move forward allowing this weekend to be full of fun and good memories, so enjoy and stop worrying.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is black.
- Scorpio – Neptune is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) keeping you focused on your goals and responsibilities. Accomplish as much as you can but once you’re off the clock leave all your responsibilities behind and have a great weekend. You definitely earned it!
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is white.
- Sagittarius – You have a problem with saying yes to everyone; you need to learn how to say no. Venus is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) showing you the importance of putting yourself your first. So this weekend do right by you and have a good time!
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Capricorn – You may face some conflict today, and to your surprise it will involve your family. Spend the weekend getting your thoughts together before you talk to them. Saturn is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) to help you get through this and come out stronger and closer to your family, and then spend the weekend fortifying that bond.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Aquarius – It’s all about balance today; you have a hard time juggling work and your social life. Mars is going to be in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) and it’s going to show you how to do just that. This weekend, when you finally a get a sense of balance your life, you’ll feel so much better.
- Your day is 7.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Pisces – Mercury is in your First House (of Self-Image) and is going to have you walking on cloud nine. It seems like nothing can bring you down, and you’re right you’re in a great state of mind. Take full advantage of this day and make sure you have the time of your life this weekend.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is maroon.