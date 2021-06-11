Horoscopes - Friday June 11
- Aries – Your mind is racing to find a new project to work on, but you won’t find it by overthinking everything. Neptune is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) giving you some time to think things through before taking action. Take the weekend to reflect and decompress and you’ll be surprised what will happen after you take this time for yourself.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is red.
- Taurus – You’re definitely someone who goes down your own path, and with Pluto in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) it’s going to give you the confidence to continue doing your own thing. Start planning something fun and out of the norm for you and your friends and enjoy your weekend.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is white.
- Gemini – You don’t feel at ease right now, and the only way you’re going to feel secure is if you reopen some doors you’ve locked a while ago. Neptune is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) helping you sort everything out, but you may want to lean on some support this weekend for more help.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Cancer – Uranus is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) encouraging you to expand your world. Talk to some people today who are of different backgrounds than you, and get some cultural information from them. Take this weekend to be on your own and plan a special getaway to a place foreign to you.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Leo – The Moon is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) giving you the boost to make you as confident as ever, allowing you to stand up to your boss and make sure you’re heard. But it will be best if you take today and this weekend to gather your thoughts before you share them.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is green.
- Virgo – You may feel like you have all this extra cash just floating around, but you have to be wise with your money. Uranus is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) pushing you to do the responsible thing so in the future you’ll be happy you saved it. A good starting point would be staying in tonight and maybe inviting some friends over for some fun at your house this weekend.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is black.
- Libra – The Sun enters your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing, Privacy & Secret) turning your thoughts inward. It’s time for you to make peace with hurts and disappointments and celebrate the spiritual growth you’ve accomplished. So this weekend plan a fun gathering and make it a big deal! You have a right to celebrate and strive for more.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Scorpio – Pluto is in your Third House (of Communication) and it’s going to be easier for you to express your affection with the right words today. Use this time to assure your friends and family they mean the world to you. Being able to express your thoughts will allow you to feel great and let loose today and this weekend.
- Your day is 10.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Sagittarius – Just ride out the ups and downs of daily life today. The Moon is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) pushing you to tough it out and do your work. Trust me, you’ll feel so much better when you accomplish everything. And this weekend will feel like a long vacation for you, so make the most of it and make sure you have your closest friends with you to enjoy this time.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Capricorn – You may be on edge and ready to pounce at a moment’s notice. Pluto is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) helping you focus your energy on your most vital relationships. Plan a special and unique evening for the two of you that neither of you will forget. Make sure you put all your work on pause, so you’re really present not only today but this weekend.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Aquarius – Today is filled with unpredictability that’s keeping you on your toes. This fast pace is going to thrill you and fill you with energy, but you’re going to be a little stressed out. Mars is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) feeding you the confidence you need to get through the day. The energy today may not rub off for the weekend, but take advantage of it and get more work done this weekend so that next week you can relax.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Pisces – You woke up on the right side of the bed today, and there’s nothing that can stop you from taking the day and making it yours. With The Sun in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) spend the weekend trying to set new goals for yourself. You’ll feel better once you have a clear path to take.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is pink.