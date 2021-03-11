Horoscopes - Friday March 12
- Aries – Look out for committing to something that seems beyond your means today because you’re feeling a bit indecisive. The Moon is in your First House (of Self-Image) and that’s going to affect how you work with the uneasiness you’re experiencing.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is black.
- Taurus – You seem to have forgotten your potential and it’s bringing you down. You need to stop thinking so badly about yourself because Uranus is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) to help you get your groove back.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is green.
- Gemini – You’re getting tired of waiting for others to catch up to where you are. There’s nothing wrong with wanting to start your own path; you’ll be surprised how much more confident you’ll feel when you do it. And with Mars coming into your Second House (of Self Worth and Money), you’re going to be happy you went out on your own.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is white.
- Cancer – You’re feeling yourself and you sense that nothing can go wrong. Today is all about having fun and throwing your worries to the wind. Pluto is going to be in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) which is going to bring even more joy into your activities.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Leo – You may have woken up on the wrong side of the bed and may not feel that great about yourself, but Jupiter is going to be in your First House (of Self-Image) to help you get your normal spark back. You’re going to be able to tackle the day just fine.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Virgo – You’re gaining some insight into your work, and ambitions but you may still have some questions that need to be answered. But with Neptune in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) it’s going to help guide you in the right direction.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is red.
- Libra – You feel more in charge and confident today, as you get in tune with your goals and what you want to accomplish. Saturn is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) which will make you even more comfortable going at your own pace.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Scorpio – The Sun is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) to help you find that security you desperately need. Take some time to talk to your family and have them remind you of where you come from; maybe you need a reminder of who are as a person.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Sagittarius – There’s something in the air for sure and it’s affecting everyone; you need to try to stay calm. Pluto is going to be in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) and that’s going to keep you from attacking your partner regardless of the energy in the air.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Capricorn – The Moon is harmonizing with your sign today, and influencing you to get in touch with your instincts, encouraging your natural self-expression. With the Moon in your sign it’s going to focus on your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) and you’re going to grow into a confident person in many aspects of your life.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Aquarius – You need to listen to others and gain more perspective in your life. Venus is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth and Undoing, Privacy and Secret) and by allowing yourself to be open to what others are saying, helping you grow as a person.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Pisces – You’ve been handed this amazing opportunity, but before you take it think about what is at stake. This is going to make you forget about your morals and beliefs and you’re going to have consider whether it’s truly worth it. Allow Pluto to work some magic as it’s going to be in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning), and you’ll come to the right decision.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is orange.