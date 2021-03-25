Horoscopes - Friday March 26
- Aries – The Moon is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) causing you to look at yourself and your inner needs. You’ve been keeping too much in lately, and it’s going to be therapeutic for you to talk to your family about what’s going on in your life. You’re going to be surprised by how supportive and empathetic they are towards you.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Taurus – Taking action to improve your efficiency is favored today. Venus is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) to give you a sense of the need for organization. You may want to shop for some things to help you stay organized, and also spend the day organizing your house.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is green.
- Gemini – You and your partner haven’t been seeing eye-to-eye on some things, causing some tension between the two of you. Venus is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) helping you see their point of view and encouraging you to be open and intimate with them.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Cancer – Mars is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) giving you the strength to express yourself to your friends and family. You’re going to be in touch with your creative side and put all that energy into work, and it’ll be the best product you’ve ever made.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Leo – Your vision for the future is going to be a little optimistic; go share your wishes with others. If you put your goals out into the universe they will happen, especially with Venus in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals). Enjoy this time and make the most of it.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is white.
- Virgo – With Mars in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing, Privacy & Secret) you’re a little more hesitant to be around others today. Take some time over the next few days and just be by yourself, and focus on finding out who you are.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is red.
- Libra – Neptune is in your Third House (of Communication) causing you to be a little more curious about what’s happening to you. Today you should ask all the questions you want to know the answers to. You’re going to impress everyone around you with your curiosity.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is black.
- Scorpio – You’re going to have to listen to your gut today, because you’re not going to have access to all the information you need. Pluto is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) giving you the confidence to do so because this isn’t the time to start doubting yourself.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Sagittarius – The Sun is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) causing there to be a strong focus on matters of money and resources. You need to look at how you’re traveling on the financial road; if it doesn’t look good then pump the brakes. Take some time and take a hard look at where your money is going and cut back where you can.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Capricorn – Mercury is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) causing you to be sensitive to signs of an imbalance of power in your relationships. You like to be in charge and have it your way. But with this shift in thinking, you and your partner are going to be on the same page, making it the best time for both of you.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Aquarius – The Sun is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) and you’re going to make excellent progress at work. Now is the time to show them what you’re made of! You’ve never failed at what you set out to do and you don’t plan on starting now, so don’t allow this praise to go to your head.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Pisces – Venus is in your First House (of Self-Image) and it’s radiating from you. This will give you the extra confidence you need to lead others. People have always admired you for your hard work and poise. You’re going to show others your ways and hopefully they’ll be receptive to them.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is yellow.