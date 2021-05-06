Horoscopes - Friday May 7
- Aries – Balance is going to be restored in your relationships as The Moon enters your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage). You’ve been busy and focused on your work and your friends have been kind of on the back burner. That will start to change today and your weekend will be filled with fun and excitement.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is green.
- Taurus – You may have to take some time to do some reflecting; don’t be afraid to look far below the surface of some issues. Saturn is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing and Privacy & Secret) to encourage you during a time like this. Make sure you go to bed early tonight because this weekend will be full of reflecting and by the time Monday comes around you will be a good state of mind! oHousH
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is white.
- Gemini – Today you need to focus on yourself and just stay under the radar. Stay home, do a little spa day, and definitely unplug from social media. Pluto is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) to help you during this process, and also help you focus on yourself. And maybe get some one-on-one time with some friends this weekend to help you feel more connected.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Cancer – Take some time today to organize your life and home; things are getting a little out of hand for you. Mercury is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) helping you stay calm during this process. You’re going to feel so much better after your hard work today and it will help you get ready for the coming week.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Leo – Venus is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) and your attention is turned to your partner. You’re not only going to increase your closeness, but you’re also going to find other ways to serve the person you love. Thank goodness it’s the weekend and you’ll have all the time in the world to be with them.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Virgo – Mars is in your Third House (of Communication) to help clear the air with friends, and now is the time for you to do it. You’re a charming person and you have a way with words to help make this process easier for you. Just make sure you stay true to yourself and get everything off your chest so that you can move on and enjoy the weekend with your pals.
- Your day is 7.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Libra – Jupiter is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) making you a little more open minded to new opinions and ways of thinking. This is something new for you, but you’ve noticed people are slowly slipping away because of your stubbornness. So take the weekend and make some plans with these people so you can all spend some time together.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is red.
- Scorpio – If you’ve been stumped and have zero inspiration don’t worry, help is on the way. But your day and weekend will take a turn for the better with Mercury in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance). You’ll be able to think outside the box and come up with ways to spice up your life.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is black.
- Sagittarius – The Sun is lighting up your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) and you’re going to see you’re better off financially than you thought you were. Instead of investing the money for your own gains, how about you donate it to people in need. This is going to help others, but at the end of the day you’ll feel much better about yourself, and you’ll go into the weekend with a clear conscience.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Capricorn – You are always lending a helping hand, even at the expense of your peace of mind. Don’t spread yourself too thin. The Sun is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) making it clear that you need to take care of your home and yourself first, and the weekend’s the perfect time to do that.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Aquarius – Neptune is in your First House (of Self-Image) helping you make a strong impression today. You’re going to be able to speak with confidence and people are going to be listening to every word you say. Also, your warmth and enthusiasm will be radiating from you, drawing more people to you.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Pisces – The Sun is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) and you’re going to feel inclined to tone down pressures and enjoy yourself more. And you’re going to be more likely to go out and socialize and this weekend you’ll enjoy the rewards of that.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is rose gold.