Horoscopes - Friday October 15
- Aries – Venus is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) preparing you to support your partner. Today is going to make both of you vulnerable and you both need to step up. Take this weekend to really connect and get even closer because hard times may come up that will test the both of you.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is green.
- Taurus – There is a lot to focus on in your messy life, but because Mars is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) there will be one less thing for you to worry about. It will bring you a fresh spirit to your home life and help you enjoy your weekend with little to no cares!
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is white.
- Gemini – You’re going to be led by your subconscious today in order to make a change to your behavior. You have some walls built to protect you, but you’re coming to realize that you need to let them down to be happier in life. The Sun is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing, Privacy & Secret) to help you start this process today and continue it through the weekend.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is red.
- Cancer – When faced with a tough situation you need to focus on your body language rather than what you’re saying with your words. Neptune is going to be in your Third House (of Communication) and will help you navigate through your tough day. This weekend confide in your friends and family and you’ll have the space to share your true thoughts with no judgment. This will help you get ready for Monday.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Leo – The Sun is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) bringing some imagination and fantasy to your life today. Don’t bother fighting it; you’re going to be thinking out of the box and it will bring some spice to your daily life. And what better time to enjoy this new side of yourself than this weekend! Throw all your cares to the wind and truly enjoy yourself.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Virgo – Saturn is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) helping you see the positive in your huge workload. Sure, it seems like a lot, but you have the means to get it done ASAP. And, once you complete everything on your plate, you’ll have the weekend to relax and relish in the fact that you got everything done.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Libra – You’re the person who most people come to in the face of crisis and that’s going to change today. With Saturn in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) your loved ones are going to be by your side. Make a whole weekend of this, and plan something fun to do after you get your feelings taking care of.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is black.
- Scorpio – Life is speeding up as if it’s nudging you to take a few risks and make some changes. This shift of Jupiter is affecting your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals). This is going to be scary for you, but you will feel so much better after you take the first step. This weekend will be a good time to start.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Sagittarius – There could be a clash of core values to manage. Watch out for getting all twisted in something that’s been blown out of proportion. Mars is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) to give you some insights on how to handle this mess and still be able to enjoy this weekend.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Capricorn – You’re getting tired of waiting for others to catch up to where you are, and you may just venture out solo. This is going to come easy for you with Venus and Mars coming into your Second House (of Self Worth) to give you the confidence to go out on your own. This weekend will be a great time for you to start planning your new venture.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Aquarius – There’s only so much you can control; you’ve been working so hard to make sure your goals are being met. Venus is coming into your Sixth House (of Work and Health) putting you at ease this weekend knowing that you’ve accomplished all that you wanted to do. So be at peace today and this weekend and do things you enjoy.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Pisces – Mercury is in your First House (of Self-Image) and is going to have you walking on cloud nine. It seems like nothing can bring you down, and you’re right you’re in a great state of mind. Take full advantage of this day. Tonight, go out and have fun and let the good times continue throughout the whole weekend.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is orange.