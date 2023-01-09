Horoscopes - January 10
- Aries – You’ve been on auto pilot and haven’t really been focusing on your health. Uranus is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) reminding how it’s important to take care of your body even if it’s the small stuff. Don’t slack on the small but important things.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is green.
- Taurus – Learning is on your mind, and you should take advantage of this slow day to learn more about different cultures and other things. The Sun is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) to help you learn more about the world.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is white.
- Gemini – Your positivity is especially noticeable today. You’re going to be radiating positive energy, be more peaceful, and overall, in a better mind state. Mercury is in your First House (of Self-Image) to show you how nice this new way of living will be for you.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is red.
- Cancer – Mercury is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth and Undoing, Privacy and Secret) to suggest that it’s time to take a breather. You’re going to need to take some time to regroup and recharge your emotional batteries before you go any further.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Leo – You’re a service-oriented person by nature, and today the opportunity to serve will be present. Mercury is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) helping you serve the people around in the best way. You’re a good person for this.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is black.
- Virgo – This is the time to plan your goals and reconsider your future plans. Mars is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) to guide you to make the right choices to make sure you’re on the right path.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Libra – Saturn is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) turning your emotional attention to developing your closest relationships. You’re going to get your reassurance that you’re a good friend by the end of day today with appreciation for you.
- Your day is 10.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Scorpio – Since the Moon is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance), it's going to help you see the good in finding adventure. It may not come in the ways you expect. If you keep an open mind, you’ll be able to enjoy everything it has to offer.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Sagittarius – Venus is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) is here to bring you back to reality and make sure that you and your partner reconnect in more than one way. This could help you realize whether you’re meant to be or not.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Capricorn – Your home life has been kinda foggy lately, but it’s about to be cleared up after what seems like an eternity. Saturn is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) to help speed this process.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Aquarius – Today may start off a little rocky today. Don’t stress too much because the day will end on a great note. Communication with those around you is a good idea, and with Venus in your Third House (of Communication) everybody will be able to move forward.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Pisces – Saturn is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) helping you see the importance of supporting your loved ones and making sure you’re doing well in life. By doing this, your relationships are going to be better than ever.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is brown.