Horoscopes - January 11
- Aries – Mars is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) causing you to connect with that special person that you’ve had your eye on for a while. These characteristics are wonderful and anybody will be lucky to have you in their life.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Taurus – Look out for committing to something that seems beyond your means today, because you’re feeling a bit indecisive. The Moon is in your First House (of Self-Image) and that’s going to affect how you work with this unsure feeling.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is white.
- Gemini – Today Venus is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) which will heighten your need for that intimacy in your love life. There could be extra sizzle in a love relationship that you won’t want to miss out on that you and your partner need.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Cancer – It's time for you to hop back into the social scene. Mercury is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) to help fuel you with positive energy to share with friends. You need friends to help you over a hump and then you’ll be free to live your best life.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Leo – You’re tired of waiting for others to catch up to you. There’s nothing wrong with wanting to start your own path. This will make you more confident. And with Mars coming into your Second House (of Self Worth and Money),you’re going to be happy.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Virgo – You have so much to focus on right now, but The Moon is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) making you have one less thing to stress over. You’ll find out that spending time with your family and friends is just what you need to unwind.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is green.
- Libra – Your mind is racing to find a new project to work on, but you won’t find it by overthinking. Neptune is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health)and you’re going to realize that you need to take time to decompress. After focusing on your needs the doors will swing open.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Scorpio – You’re feeling yourself and that nothing can go wrong. Today is all about having fun and throwing your worries to the wind. Pluto is going to be in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) which will bring joy today.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is black.
- Sagittarius – The Moon is heading into your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) and it’s going to highlight the importance of relaxation. You can’t stress out over it, the key is to just kick back and relax.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Capricorn – Mercury is in your Third House (of Communication) encouraging you to have that heart to heart with someone close to you. What you have to say may be serious and difficult but with this comforting energy you and this person will be better off.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Aquarius – You’re gaining some insight into your work and ambitions with some trails. You don’t have an idea but with Neptune in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) it's going to help guide you in the right direction.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is red.
- Pisces – You’re going to be forced to look at the past for answers you need. Don’t stress, Mars is going to be in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth and Undoing, Privacy and Secret) to guide you through all the changes coming your way.
- Your day is.7.
- Your energy color is brown.