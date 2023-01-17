Horoscopes - January 17
- Aries – Venus is in your Second House (of Self-Image and Money) you’ve worked hard in your career to get where you are. You still need to be humble or it can all go away. It may be good to give back to the community, you could also get some good karma your way.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Taurus – There’s more than just showing your friends that you’re in their corner, love and appreciate them. You have to respect their freedom and give them space. Jupiter is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) to encourage you to do the right thing.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is white.
- Gemini – Today is about planning for your future. You’re content for now but that won’t last. Pluto is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) highlighting exactly what areas you can improve in. This is going to take a while, but once you come up with a game plan you’ll be ready to start moving in that direction.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Cancer – You may start to feel edgy today. It’s due to Mars in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing and Privacy & Secret). This isn’t the time to start anything new. Talk to someone you trust to help you through this. Once you start the healing process, you’ll be more chilled out.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Leo – You may not have had a great night sleep, may not feel that great about yourself, and dread going through the day today. Jupiter is going to be in your First House (of Self-Image) to help you get your normal spunk back. Then you can tackle today with pride.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is green.
- Virgo – Holding onto past transgressions is going to haunt you today. You’re going to need to talk to everyone who has done you wrong and share your feelings. This is no easy task, but you have help as Mars is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health).
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is black.
- Libra – You’re used to being the star of the show, but today you need to be more of a team player. Saturn is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) to help you stay focused on the tasks at hand but also work well with others.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is red.
- Scorpio – The Sun is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) to help you find that security you desperately need. You’ve been looking in all the wrong places and the answer could be as simple as being with your family.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Sagittarius – It may be a good distraction to listen to your friends’drama. Maybe it’s an answer you’ve been looking for in your work. Jupiter is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance), you sometimes need to look outside the box.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Capricorn – Uranus enters your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) and your connections with some people may enter a deeper level. This is perfect timing because you may be starting to feel like you don’t have anyone on your side, after today that will change.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Aquarius – Times are proving to be stressful now, and you’re feeling it. Try your hardest not to feed into and instead turn to your friends for support. Mercury is in your Third House (of Communication) giving you the courage to be vulnerable and share your thoughts.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Pisces – Jupiter is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) helping you come to terms with some hurt that you’re dealing with. Take a deep breath and know that this will pass and you’ll come out of it as a better and stronger person.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is purple.