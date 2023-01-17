Horoscopes - January 18
- Aries – Saturn is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) helping you shift gears from play to work. You’ve had your fun but now you need to buckle down and get stuff done. Don’t think of it as a punishment. It’s good to have balance and this is helping you with that.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is green.
- Taurus – Pluto is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) to teach you the mature way to handle some tricky situations that could come your way. This change will do so much for you in the long run.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Gemini – Saturn is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing, Privacy & Secret) opening your eyes to much that goes unseen. Some things may be shown to you in a dream that you won’t like; the only thing you can do is to change them ASAP. You’re not alone!
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Cancer – You may come in contact with new people. Don’t stress about making a good impression. Uranus is in your First House (of Self-Image) helping you shine like the star that you are. This energy will help you to connect with these new people.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is red.
- Leo – Given the circumstances, you’ve been a little buttoned up. But Mercury is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) to help you to let your hair down and kick back. Don’t bother fighting back, just relax and go with the flow.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Virgo – You have something important to say, and today you’re going to have Mercury entering your Third House (of Communication) helping you to speak your mind freely. Take a couple deep breaths to help calm down and focus on your message.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Libra – There’s some tension in your workplace. It’s best not to get involved in any of it. Mars is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) helping you be the voice of reason.You’ll help everyone get on the same page and create a better work environment.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Scorpio – Mars is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) to encourage you to be more focused on your work and reaching the next level career wise. It’s time for you to get your hands a little dirty, because nothing in life comes easily.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is white.
- Sagittarius – Mars enters your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) to give you the clarity that you need to look at your finances accordingly. You may be surprised with what you find out. Don’t spend all your money in one place, put it in savings for a rainy day.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Capricorn – Jupiter is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) helping you find your inner purpose. You’ve been going through your days blindly, but that ends today. Hold your head high and know that you’re going to be able to add so much to your life.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Aquarius – Your attitude towards life and how you handle things are different. It was a long process but you’ve finally reached where you wanted to go. It’s all thanks to Mars being in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) for helping you out.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Pisces – You’re getting serious about work and family life, and you’re in a good mental space. You’re feeling positive about new changes. The Moon is heading to your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) to make sure that everyone is feeling positive energy.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is black.