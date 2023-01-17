Horoscopes - January 19
- Aries – You can expect to make some progress in your goals today, with The Moon in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality). If you’re feeling a little overwhelmed by your tasks, ask for help. You don’t have to tackle everything on your own.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is black.
- Taurus – You may find out some information about your loved ones that will throw you off guard. You may want to call it quits but let Venus guide you in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) to help you both talk about what’s going on and hopefully move forward.
- Your day is 5.
- Your energy color is red.
- Gemini – Uranus is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) showing you how much potential you have to accomplish your goals. You may think that you’re not good enough but Uranus’ energy is going to prove all that wrong.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is green.
- Cancer – Today has the potential of being a great day. You feel nothing can go wrong. Today is about making memories with friends. Pluto is going to be in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) which is going to bring joy to your activities.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Leo – Jupiter moves into your Third House (of communication). This will do wonders for you because you tend to hear what you want and react to it. You’re going to have to change your ways because you’re causing problems. With patience you’ll feel more comfortable..
- Your day is a 4.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Virgo – There are some aspects in your life that seem to be running wild, well you’re going to have to rein them in. Saturn is going to be in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) to help make order in your life.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is white.
- Libra – Venus is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing, Privacy & Secret) encouraging you to seek peace today. Are you happy with where your life is right now, what can you do to make improvements? Take the day to reflect and make changes.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Scorpio – The Sun’s current transit is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) to help feel more connected to your loved ones. You’ve been feeling kinda distant with work and all the added stress, take some time and regroup with them.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Sagittarius – There’s some fierce energy that’s coming your way, use it to your advantage. Your work life is going to soar and you could finally get recognition. Thanks to Pluto in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) you’ll see your self-esteem rise.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Capricorn – It doesn’t take much for you to connect with people. There’s something about you that memorizes people. You’re always looking at life with a glass half full view. Saturn is in your First House (of Self-Image) and will help you make even more connections.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Aquarius – You tend to speak before you think, and this has caused problems for you and the people in your inner circle. Mars is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) to help you learn the importance of listening and thinking before you speak.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Pisces – Mars is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) helping you change your work ethic and focus on what you have to do. Once you finish all your responsibilities, you’ll feel so much better and lighter.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is brown.