Horoscopes - January 24
- Aries – This is a good time to let your body rest and let your mind and fantasy world take over. Take a hot bath and soak for a while, relax your brain and detach from your obligations. Mars is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) making this a good day for it.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is red.
- Taurus – You need to take a breath today when it comes to your partner and loved ones. You all aren’t seeing eye to eye and you think it's your way or the highway. Neptune is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) to help you think before you react.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Gemini – Uranus is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) encouraging you to expand your world. Talk to some people that are of different backgrounds and get some cultural education. This will be satisfying until you’re able to travel.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is white.
- Cancer – Take the day and think about how you can contribute to society. With everything that’s going on, you need some sunshine around you. Mercury is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession, and Responsibility) helping you to figure it out.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Leo – Love is on your brain, and it's controlling you today. Mars is in your Fifth House (Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) making it hard to focus on anything else. Get some alone time with your partner and talk with them and set the mood.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Virgo – Connect with your past and those who are close to you as Saturn is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) you need time to heal from the past in order for you to move on. This is going to be a good healing process for you.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Libra – Focusing on regret will be a waste of time today. Seize the power of the present instead of looking back at the past. The Sun is in your Third House (of Communication) to help you talk to that person so that you can move forward.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Scorpio – Your drive right now is to earn money, let your passion motivate you to move toward this. Neptune is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) showing you that you can go at your own pace and be successful. Success will make you confident.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Sagittarius – You’re good at pretending that things don’t bother you. But there’s going to be something that will challenge you. Hold on though because Mercury is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) helping you make sense through all this confusion.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Capricorn – You’re going to see past relationships in a different light and this will redefine who you are and what you need in a new relationship. This is because Saturn is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing and Privacy & Secret) helping you be happier.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is green.
- Aquarius – You’ve had a lot of time to reflect on where you are in life. Take this energy from Mars being in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) to make some plans to better your life to the point where you're happy with it.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Pisces – You have natural charm and charisma but today with Uranus in your First House (of Self-Image) this is going to be heightened. You’re going to be in a good place to find that special someone, or if you have “your person” today will bring you guys closer.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is black.