Horoscopes - January 3
- Aries – Mars is in your First House (of Self-Image) helping you see the potential that you have to be the shining star today. You’re one who always doubts yourself, but with this confidence, you won’t. The confidence that you now have will do wonders for you.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is black.
- Taurus – There’s a lot on your plate, so before you take on any more responsibilities tackle your current load. Pluto is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) helping you stay focused. Once you tackle everything, you’ll feel so much better.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Gemini – You’ve been spending endless amounts of time on things that don’t matter. You need to shift your focus to things that matter. Mars is going to be in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) and this energy is going to help you be more organized and focused.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is red.
- Cancer – You may find yourself on the phone a lot today, but that’s good. Especially since Pluto is in your Third House (of Communication) creating a good environment for wonderful conversations. Positive conversations will help your mood tremendously.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is white.
- Leo – Career matters may involve some touchy circumstances and require you to reflect on things. The Sun is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing and Privacy & Secret) giving you the space and time for you to think things through and do the right thing for you.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Virgo – You’re living your life one day at a time, but it seems to be the same old same old. You’re dying for some adventure, well, Mars is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) and you’re going to find the perfect adventure to add some spice to your life.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is green.
- Libra – Jupiter is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) helping you figure out what your next big adventure should be. There are a couple of ideas floating around your head, but with Jupiter’s energy, you should be able to pinpoint exactly what you should do.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Scorpio – There’s some fierce energy that’s coming your way; use it to your advantage. Your work life is going to soar and you could get the recognition you need. Thanks to Pluto in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) you’ll see your self-esteem rise.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Sagittarius – Work is taking over your life and if you continue with no break you’re going to burn out. Uranus is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) allowing you to make this switch and focus on the fun parts that life has to offer.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Capricorn – The Moon is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) helping you see the pleasure in finding adventure. It may not come in the ways you expect but there are things that come better in the most unexpected ways.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Aquarius – You need to take a step back from helping everyone, and take care of yourself. Mars is going to be in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) which is going to help you find security in being with your family and reconnecting with your old self.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Pisces – Mercury is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) causing you to be sensitive to signs of the imbalance in your relationships. You like to be in charge, but with this shift in thinking, you and your partner are going to be on the same page.
- Your day is an 8.
Your energy color is yellow