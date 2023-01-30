Horoscopes - January 31
- Aries – Today you’re going to have to reach out to others for help. Don’t look at this as a weakness, you can’t tackle everything on your own. Mercury is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) helping you feel better about reaching out for help.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Taurus – There could be some hesitation on your part before diving into this new relationship. You’ve made your pro and con lists, there is nothing left for you to do. Venus is in your Seventh House (of Relationships and Marriage) to help better guide you.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is white.
- Gemini – You’re going to be faced with some consequences from your past behaviors, let this humble you a bit. Pluto is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) to help you realize how you should grow from this.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Cancer – You’ve been reading in-between the lines, you’re bringing more logic into these situations. It’s because Mercury is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) boosting your need for detail. Your instincts are normally right, and will be in extra focus.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Leo – Today is the day for you to find a healthy and creative way to release your stress. Venus is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) to make sure that you do the needed steps to move forward.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is green.
- Virgo – The name of the game today is family. Make sure your family is in a good spot. Put everything else on pause and reconnect with them. Mercury is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) to help you make everything smooth.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Libra – You tend to be the alpha of your pack. There’s nothing wrong with that, BUT you should let someone help you. Mercury is coming into your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility), embrace its energy and let it guide you to help.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Scorpio – The Sun enters your Twelfth House (Soul Growth & Undoing, Privacy & Secret) turning your thoughts inward. It’s time for you to make peace with hurts and disappointments and celebrate the spiritual growth you’ve accomplished. Celebrate it.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Sagittarius – The Moon and Mars are in alignment today and it’s going to be present in your Sixth House (of Work and Health). This is going to make you more productive in everything that you tackle today. Use this extra energy on your long list of duties.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is black.
- Capricorn – You and your friend group are at odds right now the only thing that can be done is to have a sit down with everyone and have a conversation that is way overdue. Mercury is in your Third House (of Communication) to help with this situation.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Aquarius – Hold your head up high today because The Moon is in your First House (of Self-Image) giving you the confidence you’ve been missing out on. You’ve been through a lot and you’ve overcome most of it. You deserve to be happy and flaunting it!
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is red.
- Pisces – You’ve been missing out on some friend gatherings but don’t feel too bad. With Saturn in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) you’ll be able to plan something bigger and better. You all will be glad you took the time to make this successful.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is orange.