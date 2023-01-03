Horoscopes - January 4
- Aries – You may want to start a new hobby today but you don’t know what you should do. Mars is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) guiding you down the right path. This is going to be fun and exciting so make the most of it.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Taurus – You’ve been working effortlessly on trying to secure your future financially, and today you might receive some news that sets you back. No need to stress, Pluto is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) to navigate what you should do next.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is white.
- Gemini – Today it seems like you’re playing a game of follow the leader, but with Jupiter in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) reminding you that you’re a natural leader and you need to show everyone what you’re worth.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Cancer – You could become bored with your life today, causing you to pull away from everything for a while. Venus is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing and Privacy & Secret) giving you the time and space to sort things out and try and fix it.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is red.
- Leo – There’s something causing an odd atmosphere around you and your family today. It’s important for you not to let this have any control over you all. Mercury is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) reminding you that you and your family can get through anything.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Virgo – The Sun enters your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) turning your attention to your closest friends and family. Spend some time with them and kick back and relax! You need to show them that they are a treasure to you.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Libra – You’ve had your fun but now it’s time to get work done. It’s going to be boring but it’s something that needs to get done. The Moon is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) providing you the energy to buckle down and complete everything.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Scorpio – Uranus is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) encouraging you to expand your world. Talk to people that are of different backgrounds, and get some cultural information from them. This will be satisfying until you’re able to travel.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Sagittarius – The Moon is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) helping you see that there is more to life than your career. Reflect on your life and realize that you’ve wasted years on things that aren’t all that important. Try and make up some of that lost time.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Capricorn – You have so much going for you, and you may feel like you’re not going anywhere. Don’t stress because Uranus is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) and is going to help you to realize your potential.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Aquarius – Don’t be quick to attack others before you know the full story. Mars is in your Third House (of Communication) helping you listen to all the facts before you jump to conclusions. Once you hear from all sides, you are able to think clearly and form your own opinion.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is black.
- Pisces – You’re in a good mood today, and there’s nothing that can change it. There could be a major project coming your way today but don’t stress about it. Pluto is in your First House (of Self-Image) making you ready for anything that comes your way today.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is green.