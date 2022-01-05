Horoscopes - January 5
- Aries – Being stuck indoors is making you a little stir crazy; no one can blame you. Neptune is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) to show you some creative ways to find stuff to do while you’re cooped up inside.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is green.
- Taurus – Excitement is in the air today; your hard work is finally going to pay off! Pluto is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) to show you that hard work and determination will take you places. Don’t get lazy now; you’re going to have to continue to prove yourself worthy of this achievement.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is red.
- Gemini – You’ve had a lot of time to reflect on where you are in life. Are you happy with it? Do you want more? What can you do to change it? Take this energy from Mars being in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) and make some plans to better your life so you are happy with it.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is white.
- Cancer – From someone who never compromises you’re going to be a pro at it and wonder why you never did it before! This is all thanks to Pluto in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) helping you see the error of your ways.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Leo – Mars is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) bringing to light the issues that you and your partner have. Before you all call it quits, take the day to talk these issues out and do something fun to reconnect.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is red.
- Virgo – Mars is in your First House (of Self-Image) and you’re going to be filled with confidence today. You may in fact be amazed with how much you’re able to accomplish in a short period of time and how amazing things turn out.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Libra – There are a lot of things on your mind; before you drive yourself crazy think them through and express your concerns to a friend. Neptune is in your Third House (of Communication) to help you speak your mind in this hard time.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Scorpio – You’re feeling overworked and stressed; try and take it easy today. Find something relaxing that will take your mind off everything. Mars is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) helping you recharge so you’re ready to tackle the week.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Sagittarius – You’ve been looking to gain psychical wealth, but Jupiter is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) to help you see the wealth that you already have in your life. It may not be what you think, but you’re going to realize that what you have has no price tag and it’s so much better!
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Capricorn – It’s time to take a break from social media and your friend group. You’re not in the right head space and it could harm you if you don’t stay away. Pluto is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth and Undoing, Privacy and Secret) and this is going to help you grow and become more confident.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Aquarius – You’re looking to experience more of life today. With Neptune in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) you’re going to be attached to your morals so it’s going to be hard for you to just drop everything and jet off. You have to find a way to get your new experiences but still stay true to yourself.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Pisces – There is a lot to focus on in your messy life, but because the Moon and Mars align in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) there is one less thing for you to worry about. It brings a fresh spirit to your home life and makes you excited to actually engage with those closest to you.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is rose gold.