Horoscopes - July 11
Tuesday, July 11, 2023
- Aries – Mercury is in your Third House (of Communication) bringing an openness coming from you that you never had before. This is also going to make it possible for you to connect with the people closest to you even more.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is green.
- Taurus – Jupiter is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) helping you plan for your professional future. You know what you want, and you’re going to start figuring out what you need to do in order to get where you want to go.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Gemini – You’re at kind of a standstill when it comes to work right now, take a second to breathe and be patient. Saturn is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) to inspire you to think outside the box, so you can get down to business.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Cancer – Your friends are starting to question you and your morals, take the day and just focus on you. Venus is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) reminding you of your past and the reasons you are the way that you are today.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Leo – Your friendships are a little rocky today, so take some time and reconnect with them. Mercury is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) to give you that push that you need and limit the room for excuses.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is red.
- Virgo – Jupiter is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) this is going to cause you to look into your past and see how you can grow from it. The coming weeks are powerful for taking charge of your emotional health and it starts now.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is black.
- Libra – You need to be gentle with yourself today and learn more about your needs in order to be productive. You should take it easy and not rush into anything. Mars is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth and Undoing, Privacy and Secret) to help you with this journey.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Scorpio – The Moon is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) making sure you look at your resources before making any decisions. Don’t think in order for you to be happy you have to spend money; in the long run you need to find happiness in yourself.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Sagittarius – You’ll need to practice mind over matter as Mars affects your Sixth House (of Work and Health). Take a deep breath and remember that positive thinking and prayer really does make a difference. When you’re feeling stressed today take deep breaths.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is white.
- Capricorn – There’s a lot on your plate, and you’re running thin on time and patience. Take today to get yourself organized. Neptune is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) giving you the energy to get organized and ready to tackle your list.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Aquarius – You need to stick to the facts today because people are going to try and convince you otherwise. The Moon is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) helping you stay true with your beliefs and you’ll be able to stick up for yourself.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Pisces – Today it's finally time for you to come out of your cocoon as Venus enters your First House (of Self-Image) and you bloom into a butterfly. You’ve been working on your confidence for some time, and now everything is working out.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is magenta.