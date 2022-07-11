Horoscopes - July 12
- Aries – Today’s Jupiter-Uranus trine is present in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) helping liberate you from a confining situation. This transit opens you up to new energies, approaches and attitudes. You have the support of all your close friends who just want you to succeed.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is black.
- Taurus – You could have some issues with your circle of friends. Instead of stirring up more drama, think about what’s the real cause of all the tension. Venus is going to be in your Third House (of Communication) to help you and your friends talk this out.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Gemini – Mercury is in your First House (of Self-Image) encouraging you to be yourself, but some things are better left unsaid. Since Mercury is still in retrograde, this is making you rather unforgettable and you’re finally seeing yourself the way others see you.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Cancer – With social media being so active in everyday life you’re thinking you need to unplug and reconnect with yourself for a bit. Saturn is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing, Privacy & Secret) helping you be a little less active on the social platforms, providing you the peace to focus on yourself and your needs.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is white.
- Leo – If you’ve been feeling kinda bad these past few days today could be a change for you. The Moon is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) giving you that little confidence you’ve been missing to help change your mood.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Virgo – Today is going to be a day for reflection, and you’re going to realize there are things that have to change. Neptune is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) to keep the momentum of your new goals.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is red.
- Libbra – You’ve been working like a dog lately and have been craving some fun. Today with Saturn in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) you’ll get some ideas for things you can do with your friends.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Scorpio – You should take some time today to set up new goals, intentions and resolutions related to love and work. Mercury is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) giving you a new perspective on life that will help you in the long run.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Sagittarius – You’ve been focused on work, and you’ve allowed many things to slide. Saturn is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) to help you regroup with your loved ones and spend some quality time with them. This time spent will help propel you through the week on such a high note.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is green.
- Capricorn – You’re focusing so much on your friendships and making sure your friends know how much they mean to you, but you have to respect their freedom and give them their space. Jupiter is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) to encourage you to do the right thing.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Aquarius – It’s time for you to break out of old, stale routines and habits. With Neptune in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) this will be the most excitement you’ve had in a while. Don’t think too hard about it, just do something small that breaks the mold. If you find one thing that differs from the norm, then the rest will be easy.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Pisces – There’s nothing that can shake you from your core beliefs today. Mars is going to be in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) to help you live your life to the fullest while staying true to what you believe in.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is rose gold.