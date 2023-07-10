Horoscopes - July 12
Wednesday, July 12, 2023
- Aries – The Moon spends most of the day in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) encouraging you to handle your more practical affairs. You may get distracted today, but you have to prioritize chores now so that you can enjoy your time later.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Taurus – A flip has switched and your main priority is how can you make work more of a priority for you. Mars is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) to help you make better choices. By focusing more on work, you’ll be able to enjoy the time off.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Gemini – Mars is in your Third House (of Communication) to help clear the air with friends, and now is the time for you to do it. You need to make sure that you stay true to yourself and make sure you get everything off your chest so that you can move on.
- Your day is 7.
- Your energy color is green.
- Cancer – The Moon is in your First House (of Self- Image) to help regain your confidence that you once had. Once you get it back it’ll be you’re going to be more confident than ever and wish you had this feeling before.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is white.
- Leo – Don’t run around in circles trying to fix everything in your life. The Sun is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth and Undoing, Privacy and Secret) to help shed the light on some ways you can change yourself, so you don’t have to go crazy.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Virgo – You’re going to see that happiness reigns in the home. Everyone seems to have reached a new understanding of one another. This is thanks to Pluto in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) bringing a new sense of peace and quiet.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is magenta.
- Libra – It’s all about life/work balance today and your struggle with it. Mars is going to be in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) and will show you how to do just that. When you finally get a sense of balance you’ll feel so much better.
- Your day is 7.
- Your energy color is red.
- Scorpio – You’re never one to compare your life to others, but social media makes it hard not to! Decide to save up and plan your dream vacation and just enjoy. The Sun is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) to help you with this new way of thinking.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is black.
- Sagittarius – Saturn is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) helping you focus on your most intimate relationships. Life gets hectic but you don’t want them to feel like a placeholder. So, take time and make them feel super special.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Capricorn – You’re feeling extra loving and romantic today. Take advantage of this feeling and plan something special for you and your love. Saturn is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) providing the energy to make the night something special.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Aquarius – You’re getting tired of waiting for others to catch up to you, and you may just venture out solo. Starting your own path will come easy for you with Venus and Mars coming into your Second House (of Self Worth and Money), and you’re going to be so happy that you went out on your own.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Pisces – There are people who are going to be interacting with you, and your conversations are going to be filled with new knowledge. Mercury is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) to motivate you to do so.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is white.