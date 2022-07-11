Horoscopes - July 13
- Aries – Something from your past is going to pop up and remind you of something that you need to change about yourself. Don’t sweat it; Mars is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth and Undoing, Privacy and Secret) to help with this time of growth for you.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is white.
- Taurus – The Sun is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) to help you find that security you desperately need. You’ve been looking in all the wrong places and the answer could be as simple as being with your family.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Gemini – Saturn is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) helping you to shift gears from play to work. You’ve had your fun but now you need to buckle down and get stuff done. Don’t think of it as a punishment, or something dreadful. It’s good to have balance and this is helping you with that.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is green.
- Cancer – You’ve been feeling a little insecure in your relationship, and you don’t feel like yourself. Take some time reflecting on your good qualities, talk with your partner and with Venus in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) you’ll start to feel better about yourself and your relationship.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Leo – Take the day and think about how you can contribute to society. With everything that’s going on, you need to try and bring some sunshine around you. Mercury is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession, and Responsibility) helping you figure it out. Be strong and be bright, everyone around you needs you and your happiness.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Virgo – You tend to challenge authority and it doesn’t serve you well to do so. You’ve been trying to change that, but it’s who you are. Well, Mercury is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) and it may help soften your heart. This is going to be a slow transformation of your attitude.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Libra – Mars is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) giving you the strength to express yourself to your friends and family. You’re going to be in touch with your creative side and put all that energy into work, and it’ll be the best product you’ve ever made.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Scorpio – Neptune is in your First House (of Self-Image) causing you to make a strong impression today. You’re going to be able to speak with confidence and people are going to listen to you. Also, your warmth and enthusiasm will be radiating from you drawing more people to you.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Sagittarius – You may be in a tricky place right now. You may have to go against many things you believe in and change your moral compass. Is the reward at the end worth losing who you are as a person? Let Pluto work some magic as it’s going to be in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) to help sort this out for you.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is red
- Capricorn – You’re going to feel amazing when you take a look at your finances. You can be relieved to see that all your hard has paid off and with Mercury in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) you’ll see that you can afford a little gift for yourself.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is black.
- Aquarius – Focusing on regret will be a waste of time today. Seize the power of the present moment instead of looking back at the past. The Sun is in your Third House (of Communication) to help you move forward.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Pisces – You may need to be there for your friends today; this is going to be something new for you. Neptune is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) making you the light they need to lift their spirits up.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is orange.