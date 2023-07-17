Horoscopes - July 18
Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Aries – Your efforts haven't been rewarded for the hard work you've done. Getting ready for your vacation is going to take all your energy. Since Pluto is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure, and Romance), you will have an amazing time on this trip.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Taurus – The Moon is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) and you’re going to see the joy of being in the background of life today. You’re so used to being in charge. This change is showing you that you don’t always have to be in charge.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Gemini – You’re gaining deeper insight into your work, your goals, and ambitions through a bit of trial and error. Neptune is going to be in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) to lead you down the right path.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is green.
- Cancer – Mercury is in your First House (of Self-Image) and is going to have you walking on the clouds today. There seems like nothing can bring you down, and you’re right you’re in a great mind space. Take full advantage of this day.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is white.
- Leo – Money may be tight for you right now, but you are very resourceful so don’t stress. Saturn is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) to help stay focused and driven. You may have to cut back but it will pay off huge in the future.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is magenta.
- Virgo – You’ve been focused on work and you’ve allowed many things to slide. Saturn is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) to help you regroup and have quality time with your loved ones. This time spent will propel you through the week.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is red.
- Libra – When you change your way of thinking, you'll get so much more out of life. The Moon is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning). Your life will be the best once you follow your instincts.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is black.
- Scorpio – You’ve been spending endless amounts of time on things that don’t matter and you need to shift your focus. Mars is going to be in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) and is going to help you be more organized and focused.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Sagittarius – Watch your attitude towards your loved ones, just because you’re stressed doesn’t mean you can take it out on them. Venus is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) making it easier for you to talk to and lean on them.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Capricorn – Looking at your goals today gives you a sense of empowerment. Going at your own pace makes you happier than going at someone else's. It will be easier for you to go at your own pace when Saturn is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health).
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Aquarius – Mercury is in your Third House (of Communication). You have a lot of moving parts in your life involving many people, and there’s zero room for miscommunication. Be positive and make sure that you’re as clear as you can to limit any conflict.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Pisces – With social media being so active in everyday life you’re thinking you need to unplug and reconnect with yourself for a bit. Saturn is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing, Privacy & Secret) and be a little less active on the social platforms.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is orange.