Horoscopes - July 19
- Aries – The Moon is in your Third House (of Communication) and you’re going to have a strong urge to reach out to some people you haven’t heard from in a while. While you’re catching up to them make sure you’re really listening to their thoughts. Your day is a 9. Your energy color is red.
- Taurus – You should be especially efficient in whatever you need to get done today. Your natural eye for detail is very sharp and this is because Venus is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) giving you the energy to stay focused and continue to work until everything is done. Your day is a 7. Your energy color is yellow.
- Gemini – This is the time to plan your goals and reconsider your future. Mars is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) to guide you towards making the right choices to make sure you’re going to be happy in the long run. Your day is an 8. Your energy color is purple.
- Cancer – The Moon is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) and you’re going to see that you can get so much more out of life when you change your ways of thinking. And once you follow your instincts, you’ll be living the best life. Your day is a 6. Your energy color is white.
- Leo – You need to take a step back from helping everyone, and finally take care of yourself. Mars is going to be in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) which is going to help you find security in being with your family and reconnecting with your old self. Your day is a 9. Your energy color is maroon.
- Virgo – Your excitement and anticipation for something fun and unusual is running high today, and your sense of adventure is at a peak too. Pluto is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) making sure you don’t complete the day without something unusual or exciting. Your day is a 10. Your energy color is pink.
- Libra – Mercury is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) making it crystal clear that you need to change the way you approach hardships in life. This will change your “doomsday” mentality into something a little more positive. You’ll be surprised at the amount of weight that will be lifted from you. Your day is a 9. Your energy color is brown.
- Scorpio – Career matters may involve some touchy circumstances and require you to reflect on things. The Sun is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing and Privacy & Secret) giving you the space and time to think things through. Take the time to make sure you’re doing the right thing for you. Your day is a 7. Your energy color is green.
- Sagittarius – Pluto is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) to remind you of the reason you’re working so much. Don’t let the money guide you; your work is more meaningful than the paycheck you get and don’t forget that. Your day is an 8. Your energy color is rose gold.
- Capricorn – Your mind is racing to find a new project to work on, but you won’t find it by overthinking everything. Neptune is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) and you’re going to realize you need to take a little time for yourself today and decompress. After focusing on your needs the doors will swing open. Your day is a 10. Your energy color is orange.
- Aquarius – Venus is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage); you have some issues with your significant other and it’s best to deal with them one on one. You’ve shared your feelings before but if you still feel they aren’t being addressed so bring them up again. Today may be the difference and your S.O will finally hear you. Your day is a 9. Your energy color is black.
- Pisces – You woke up on the right side of the bed today and your good mood will rub off on others. Saturn is in your First House (of Self-Image) and you’re going to be the ray of sunshine that people need right now. Your day is a 10. Your energy color is blue.