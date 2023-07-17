Horoscopes - July 19
Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Aries – You don’t have a clear mind, so it’s not the best time for you to be around others or make choices. This won’t last long because Neptune is in your First House (of Self-Image) to remind you just who you are. Give it a day or two and you’ll be fine.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Taurus – You're used to being full of energy. But today you won’t feel up to the challenge. With Neptune in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) you’ll be able to tackle the most important thing. You need to make changes to get back to normal.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Gemini – You’ve been working a lot lately and need a break. You’re about to put your creative energy into planning a vacation for you and a loved one. Pluto is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) this trip is going to be an amazing one.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is white.
- Cancer – Stand up and take action! You’re being pulled in many different directions, but you have your list made and ready to work. Uranus is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) to help you complete everything that you have to do today.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is green.
- Leo – You’ve been blinded for a while, but today your eyes will be opened. You’re going to have some doubts about if people truly love you for you or not. Mercury is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) giving you what you need to remember who you are.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Virgo – You should take the day and reflect on your life. You’ll see that you’re holding onto negative energy from years ago. With Neptune in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) you’re going to be able to work through it and move forward..
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Libra – Uranus is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) creating some opportunities for you to do some community service. This will be a good distraction for you, take your mind off the things that are stressing you out and put your energy towards something good.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is red.
- Scorpio – You’re going to learn a valuable lesson today. No matter how hard you try, you won’t be able to control everything. Today you have the presence of Pluto in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) guiding you to be okay with it.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Sagittarius – Everything in life is going so well, you’re making great money, you love your job, but where do your relationships stand? Venus is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) to show you that there is a lot of work that needs to be done.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is magenta.
- Capricorn – Today you’re really connecting with the energy that Saturn is placing in your Ninth House (of Belief System and Higher Learning). This means that you’ll have less pressure and you’ll be able to take on challenge. You’ll feel more at more ease.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Aquarius – Hit the pause button on your life today. You’re in no place to make any sort of decisions, or work on anything major. Your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing, Privacy & Secret) is ruled by Uranus giving you the time you need to refresh and start new.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is black.
- Pisces – You’re in a tough place today, you want to be around people but you don’t want to interact with them. Don’t feel so bad, The Sun is in your Third House (of Communication) to help you connect with others around by listening to them.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is pink.