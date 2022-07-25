Horoscopes - July 26
- Aries – As Saturn is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility), you're going to be tempted to focus on the office drama. But pay no attention because nothing should distract you from your goals. Your day is a 6. Your energy color is blue.
- Taurus – As Pluto is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure, and Romance), you can continue to express yourself freely and be confident. Nobody can take away your confidence so speak your mind. Your day is a 9. Your energy color is yellow.
- Gemini – You've been taking a little too much time relaxing when Venus is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health). Now is the time to get back to work; just know you'll be in a much better frame of mind to deal with this workload. Your day is an 8. Your energy color is white.
- Cancer – Getting help from others is going to be necessary today. The fact that you can’t handle everything on your own shouldn't make you feel weak. Mercury in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) encouraging you to seek assistance. Your day is an 8. Your energy color is pink.
- Leo – You need time to heal from the past in order to move on, and Saturn is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security). You will benefit from this healing process. Your day is a 5. Your energy color is green.
- Virgo – When the Sun is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals), you'll feel inclined to ease pressure and enjoy yourself more. The rewards of socializing will be greater for you. Your day is a 9. Your energy color is maroon.
- Libra – Your overthinking is not going to serve you well. This is not the best time for fast decisions, but things are going to change once Neptune enters your First House (of Self-Image) and reminds you of who you are.Your day is an 8. Your energy color is purple.
- Scorpio – In your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality), the Sun and Moon encourage spiritual and physical healing. Furthermore, you will be open to being more passionate with your partner or soon-to-be partner once you let go of the past. Your day is a 10. Your energy color is black.
- Sagittarius – It is a very romantic time for you and your partner because Mars is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage). Your honeymoon phase will return, and you'll be able to reconnect. Keep this feeling in mind and allow it to guide you. Your day is a 9. Your energy color is rose gold.
- Capricorn – As Saturn is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing, Privacy and Secrets), you should find some time for yourself today to reflect. Your soul will be refreshed and recharged by some prayer and meditation. Ultimately, this will be beneficial to you. Your day is an 8. Your energy color is orange.
- Aquarius – Your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) will be affected by the Moon's transit. Nothing can be controlled, so don't worry about it. Enjoy this time of relaxation. Your day is a 6. Your energy color is red.
- Pisces – Sharing how much you value an important person is going to be crucial for you. This person will be touched by your sweet words. You will be able to follow your emotions with Venus in your Third House (of Communication). Your day is a 10. Your energy color is brown.