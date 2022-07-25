Horoscopes - July 27
- Aries – It's a shame that you are so introverted, because you're such an amazing person. Mercury's influence on your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) will change things and you'll become more comfortable opening up. Your day is a 7. Your energy color is green.
- Taurus – Your finances are in jeopardy. Taking a deep breath and listening to your heart is the best thing you can do. As Saturn is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money), it reminds you that you are the one in charge and that you shouldn't do anything out of character to resolve this issue. Things will work out before you know it. Your day is an 8. Your energy color is pink.
- Gemini – It goes beyond just being in your friends' corner to show your love and appreciation for them. Giving them their space and respecting their freedom is essential. You are encouraged to do the right thing by Jupiter in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage). Your day is a 6. Your energy color is black.
- Cancer – You're easy to connect with; something about you just captures people's attention. You always look at life with a glass half full attitude, regardless of what you go through. You are going to make more connections today thanks to Saturn in your First House (of Self-Image). Your day is a 10. Your energy color yellow.
- Leo – A long-term look at you and your life will be in your best interest. You may be surrounded by many distractions today, and it’s up to you whether to allow them to deviate you from your path. With Mars in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession, and Responsibility), you can stay focused and make the right choices. Your day is a 9. Your energy color is maroon.
- Virgo –The Sun in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) stimulates your desire for something different. Don't be afraid to indulge your romantic fantasies. You should surround yourself with people who are like-minded and enjoy the same things as you. Your day is an 8. Your energy color is blue.
- Libra – There is a possibility that you are craving more adventure these days. Having Saturn in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure, and Romance) will help you find the sense of adventure you've been looking for. Your day is an 8. Your energy color is white.
- Scorpio – A hard conversation may have to be had with someone at work today, but it has to be done. With Neptune in your Third House (of Communication), you have the confidence to express yourself. You will feel as if a weight is lifted off your shoulders once you share your thoughts. Your day is a 9. Your energy color is rose gold.
- Sagittarius – There will be something from your past that will remind you of something you need to change. During this time of growth, Mars is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth and Undoing, Privacy and Secret). Your day is a 7. Your energy color is red.
- Capricorn – It may serve you well to stop relying on your friends to determine your value and purpose in life. Although your friends mean well, they come and go from time to time. Your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots, and Security) is under the influence of the Sun, which may help you find the security you desperately need. Your day is a 6. Your energy color is orange.
- Aquarius – Today you're going to be presented with a fantastic opportunity, but before you take action, make sure it’s something you really want. Your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) will be guided by Mars. You won't be able to rush this process, so take your time! Your day is a 10. Your energy color is maroon.
- Pisces – You're trying to come up with a new project, but overthinking won't help. As Neptune is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health), you're likely to realize that you need to decompress today. The answer will come to you once you take a break from all your planning. Your day is a 10. Your energy color is purple.