Horoscopes - July 4
Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Aries – It may serve you well to stick to your daily routine today and don’t go too far off course. There are going to be a lot of people trying to sway you and with Venus is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) to help you stay true to you.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Taurus – Instead of focusing solely on work, allow Mercury is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) do its thing and allow you to throw your hair down and have some fun. You need to learn to go with the flow.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Gemini – Your sense of pride and privacy are strong today and with Saturn in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth and Undoing, Privacy and Secret) and these things in moderation can be useful and helpful. If they are overdone these qualities can cause some issues.
- Your day is 6.
- Your energy color is magenta.
- Cancer – You could have some issues with your circle of friends, and emotions are running high today. Think about what the cause is. Venus is going to be in your Third House (of Communication) and once you figure it out talk with them..
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Leo – You’ve ventured out and learned a new task, but there’s so much that you still learn. Pluto is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) to shed some light on the rewards that are coming your way. You now know you have so much to add.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is black.
- Virgo – With a Sun-Pluto playing together in your Seventh House (of Relationships and Marriage) it’s going to be easy for you to block all the background noise and focus on your relationship. Today is the first step into the right direction.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is red.
- Libra – You have the cleaning bug today, but don’t just focus on just the physical things. Take this time and The Sun’s energy in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) to help clear all the negative energy out. You’ll be so happy that you did this today.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is green.
- Scorpio – Mars is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) causing you to step out of your comfort zone in order to talk to the person you’ve been crushing on. You’re confident and speak your mind. Anybody will be lucky to have you in their life.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Sagittarius – You’re going to have to break free from some limiting habits that could be harmful for you in the long run. Mars is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) to help you on your quest to learn and grow from your past mistakes.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is black.
- Capricorn – You’ve been spending endless amounts of time on things that don’t matter. You need to shift your focus to the things that matter. Mars is going to be in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) to help you be more organized and focused.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is white.
- Aquarius – The Moon is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) and your needs and projects are in focus. This will cause a strong emphasis on anything that helps boost your morale and this is going to get you out of that funk.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Pisces – The Moon is in your First House (of Self-Image) and this couldn’t come at a better time. You’ve always been complimented about everything you do, but you don’t ever see it. Today something will happen and you’ll finally see what everyone else sees in you!
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is orange.