Horoscopes - July 5
- Aries – You had a fun filled weekend, and it’s much deserved but now it’s time to get back to reality. You’ve been avoiding something that desperately needs your attention. The Moon is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth and Undoing, Privacy and Secret) to help and give you the needed mindset to handle this. Your day is a 7. Your energy color is pink.
- Taurus – You’ve been putting everyone’s needs above your own, and it’s taking a toll on your mental health. Mercury is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) giving you the confidence to focus on yourself and your needs. People will understand and respect you for doing so. Your day is a 9. Your energy color is yellow.
- Gemini – Your crazy life is starting to calm down just a little bit, making this a perfect time for you to plan something fun! Pluto is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) blessing your event with fun, laughter and love, helping the bond with your friends and family grow stronger than ever! Your day is an 8. Your energy color is white.
- Cancer – You’ve noticed people are starting to drift away from you. This is disheartening for sure but take today to try and figure out why. Venus is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) helping you see the areas that you need to improve. You’ll become a better person for it. Your day is a 7. Your energy color is blue.
- Leo – Pluto is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) getting you in touch with your inner child. You tend to take life too seriously; there’s nothing wrong with that, but you’re forgetting to live your life. With this new energy you’ll be able to enjoy life to the fullest but also be responsible. Your day is a 10. Your energy color is red.
- Virgo – There’s a lot of false news out there, and you have to think before you react to anything today. The Sun is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) giving you the ability to view things more clearly, allowing you to discern what’s truth and what’s not. Your energy color is purple. Your day is an 8.
- Libra – You don’t do well with conflict and you do everything in your power to avoid it. By doing so you’ve become a doormat to others and you’re starting to lose yourself. Thankfully Mars is in your Third House (of Communication) bringing you the confidence you need to speak up and defend yourself and make your presence known. Your day is a 9. Your energy color is brown.
- Scorpio – You’re not happy with where you are in life; there’s nothing wrong with that! Take the day and allow Jupiter to work its magic in your life and in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals). This will bring you a new perspective that you’ve been missing and help you find the right path towards happiness. Your day is a 7. Your energy color is green.
- Sagittarius – You need to stop comparing yourself to others. Mercury is in your First House (of Self-Image) helping you be at peace with your life. It’s the best version of you and nothing can compare to your true happiness. Your day is a 9. Your energy color is rose gold.
- Capricorn – Venus is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) encouraging you to find that balance between work and your mental health. Once you find that balance, you’ll find that you’re much more productive and happier in the long run. Your day is a 6. Your energy color is maroon.
- Aquarius – You’ve been relaxing at work but now is the time to pick up the slack. You won’t have to do that alone; you have the energy from Mars that’s in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) giving you what you need to make sure that you’re successful. Your day is a 9. Your energy color is black.
- Pisces – You and your partner may not be on the same page; don’t stress about it too much there’s nothing that can’t be fixed with some extra attention. Venus is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) providing you the patience to have a heart to heart with your partner, which will make you both feel better. This is will go a long way for both of you. Your day is a 7. Your energy color is orange.